Denise Richards Gives New Update on Lisa Rinna Friendship

During a September 1 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show on SiriusXM, Jeff Lewis Live, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards spoke about the current state of her friendship with Lisa Rinna. During season 10 of RHOBH, Richards felt like Rinna wasn’t defending her enough in the group, especially after Brandi Glanville alleged that she had an affair with Richards. This led to a massive falling out between the two.

“I will say this, Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty and she can be really nasty and so, you know, I think that’s just something to know about with her being on the show,” Richards said during the radio episode.

Richards continued, explaining that Rinna had sent her an apology for how she acted via text message, with Rinna also spoke about during this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“She reached out to me, she sent me a text apologizing, because there was also a rumor that I never responded, but I did, I responded right away,” Richards explained. “I haven’t seen her…never had a phone conversation. It was a 20-year friendship.”

Richards also added about the star, “I don’t think I would ever be close friends with her after what [what happened]. I’ve watched a few of the last episodes and seeing how she’s been and how she is on social media, I just don’t agree with it. It’s hard to be friends with someone like that.”

Richards was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 9 and 10.

Richards Said She Enjoyed Working On ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight last August, Richards did admit that she liked working on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for those two years.

“You know, I really did enjoy working on the show,” Richards told the outlet at the time. “I hate to even say working on it. I liked being a part of the show, and I had fun with most of the women, not all!”

Richards then joked, “I am going to ask them, ‘Do I get paid for every time my name comes up?’ I just started watching the last couple of episodes.”

Rinna Spoke About Why She Has ‘Moved on’ From Her Feud With Richards in 2021

In a May 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Rinna spoke more about her friendship with Richards and explained that she had “moved on” from everything that happened between her and her friend of 20 years. Rinna said that she felt like there was a “much bigger picture” happening.

“I have, yeah,” Rinna said at the time. “We’ve had a very difficult year, I think, with COVID, and what we’ve all been through. I think there’s a much bigger picture going on. I like to live in the moment, and I’m like, in this moment, let’s move on, life is short. It is short, so, moving on.”

