Denise Richards Weighs in on Lisa Rinna’s Social Media Scandals

She’s owning it, honey.

During a September 1 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, Denise Richards weighed in on her former costar Lisa Rinna’s recent social media behavior. While the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been airing this year, Rinna has taken to her Instagram page to speak about the show and her other cast members, which has caused quite a stir among fans.

“I’m good with Lisa, I’m friends with Lisa, I feel that she’s very emotional, and obviously when she gets onto social media I think there’s a bit of a lack of self-control, she should probably think it through,” Lewis said during the radio segment.

“I think so,” Richards agreed.

“There needs to be a bit of a delay before we respond,” Lewis said.

“Or at least maybe run it by someone that you trust, say, ‘Hey, Is this okay, do you think posting this is okay?'” Richards explained. “Especially because she’s done it so much and a lot of people have commented about it, that maybe at this point it may be good to run it by people that you trust and respect.”

Richards was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 9 and 10. She had a rift with Rinna, her longtime friend of 20 years, during season 10, after she felt like Rinna wasn’t standing up for her enough in the group, especially after Brandi Glanville alleged that she had an affair with Richards.

Richards Says She Doesn’t ‘Regret’ Going on ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While speaking to Us Weekly on July 6, Richards admitted that she doesn’t have any regrets about her time on the Bravo franchise, even though she might not have left on the best of terms with everyone on the cast.

“I absolutely don’t regret going on the show. I really loved working,” Richards told the outlet at the time. “I love the moments that we had traveling and dinners with each other. And there’s a great camaraderie with the womanhood on the show. And that’s something that I think is really positive.”

Richards also added that Rinna had reached out to her in recent months to apologize via text message, which is something that Rinna had spoken about this season.

“She did reach out to me and she did apologize and it meant a lot to me that she did,” Richards said. “I didn’t hear anything outside of that.”

Richards Remains Close With Her Former Costar, Garcelle Beauvais

During her August 1 appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, Richards said that she is still good friends with her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar, Garcelle Beauvais. And, while appearing on a September 2020 episode of “The Real,” which Beauvais used to cohost, she gushed over her friendship with the star.

“Garcelle, it almost makes me want to cry,” Richards said on “The Real,” in a clip obtained by People at the time. “I truly could not have gotten through the season without you, honestly. She is a girl’s girl, a good friend. Your loyalty is beyond and I really could not have gotten through this season without you.”

