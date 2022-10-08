Denise Richards Shades Lisa Rinna on Social Media

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Denise Richards got fans talking on October 3 after she posted a photo at a lunch with current star Sutton Stracke.

The actress even threw some shade at her former friend and co-star Lisa Rinna in response to one fan’s comment on the meetup. Richards shared a photo of the two women smiling and captioned the photo, “Had a fun lunch with you beautiful Ms. Sutton girl. Glad we caught up. Although I think we could have chatted through their dinner shift… well.. let’s do that slumber party with [Garcelle Beauvais]. That will be fun.”

Beauvais replied to the post that she was “in” for the slumber party and Stracke agreed: “Yes to pajama party!!!” Stracke also posted two photos of their meetup and captioned hers, “Love a good catch up! #housewives will be housewives Thanks for lunch in Malibu.”

One fan commented on Stracke’s post that they were sure Rinna would be “fuming right now” over the women’s lunch to which Richards replied, “what’s new?” with an eye-roll emoji.

Fans Commented on Sutton Stracke’s Photo That Lisa Rinna Must Be So Bothered By It

Fans took to the comments of both Stracke and Richards’ photos to comment on their meetup and Rinna’s name came up many times. “Rinna must be losing her mind!” someone commented.

Another laughed, “Somebody check on Rinna” with the crying laughing emoji. “Oh Lisa Rinna is somewhere SHAKING in fear,” another added.

One person shared, “Rinna is about to go on a rant in 5,4,3…” Someone else said, “I just know Rinna is somewhere throwing up,” with more crying laughing emojis.

Denise Richards & Lisa Rinna Had a Major Falling Out & Richards Said She Could Never Be Close Friends With Her Former Co-Star Again

Richards and Rinna had a major falling out on RHOBH and after Richards left the show in 2020 after only two seasons, she said she hadn’t seen or spoken to her former friend. Richards told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show that Rinna texted her to apologize and she replied right away. She also said she’d be open to getting a coffee with Rinna since the two women had a two-decade-long friendship, but that they could never be good friends again.

“I could never be close friends with her after what happened,” Richards shared, according to People. Richards explained that she also watched some of the latest RHOBH episodes and saw some of Rinna’s comments on social media and said, “I just don’t agree with it. It’s hard to be friends with someone like that.”

The former Bravo star also accused Rinna of “playing dirty” and said, “she can be really nasty.” Richards added that she doesn’t really believe that Rinna’s apology to her was “genuine” because afterward, she returned to “the same behavior.”

Despite that, Richards said she’d still return to RHOBH, even if Rinna was still there. The actress told Lewis that she’s still friends with some RHOBH stars and spoke about it with Beauvais, but that production hasn’t actually reached out.

