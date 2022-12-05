Fans Think Denise Richards Looks Like Lisa Rinna in New Holiday Photos

On November 28, 2022, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards shared a couple of new photos of herself in honor of the holiday season.

“Have a holly jolly Christmas,” Richards captioned the post, which contained two photos. In the first snap, Richards posed barefoot, sitting on some concrete stairs with a pair of strappy silver heels next to her. She wore an emerald green gown and had her hair in an elegant updo.

In the second picture, Richards appeared more close up and was looking to the side, showing off her sultry makeup. Richards tagged photographer Sonny Matson in the pics. Fans reacted to the photos in the comments section of the post.

These Were the 1st Pics of Richards Shared Since a Scary Road Rage Incident

Richards shared the new upload just days after a traumatic experience that left her and her husband shaken up. The two had been driving in California when they were involved in a road rage incident during which another drive took out a gun and fired in their direction, leaving a bullet hole in the bed of their truck.

Richards addressed the incident briefly on Instagram, taking a moment to thank people for their love and support. Less than a week later, Richards shared her new photos.

Shortly after sharing the upload, comments began stacking up and several people thought that Richards looked like her former pal, Lisa Rinna.

“That looks like Lisa Rinna in the second pic,” one person wrote.

“I thought this was Rinna. U don’t need to use filters ur stunning,” someone else added.

“Am I the only one who thinks the 2nd pix looks like @lisarinna?” a third Instagram user asked.

“Girl I thought this was Lisa rinna in a wig,” a fourth said.

Richards Could Return to RHOBH

Despite having some serious beef with Rinna, it seems as though Richards could make a return to the RHOBH.

In September 2022, Richards sat down with Jeff Lewis for an interview on his SiriusXM radio show. When he asked her if she would consider going back to the show, she responded, “Never say never.” She admitted that no one had reached out to her to start conversations about a potential return.

When Lewis asked if she had said that he wouldn’t return to the show because of Rinna, Richards responded, “That is not true. I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said I wouldn’t come back with her.”

Interestingly, RHOBH Kyle Richards thinks that fans could see Denise Richards come back — if she’s asked.

“Do you think Denise regrets leaving the show and wants to come back?” Andy Cohen asked Kyle Richards on an episode of “Watch What Happens Life.”

“I do,” she responded, adding that she and Denise Richards are in a better place these days.

“I bumped into her recently, and she texted me and asked me to go to lunch. So, it was really nice, actually,” she told Cohen.

