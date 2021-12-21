Denise Richards Slammed ‘Bragging’ About Not Wearing a Mask on Airplane

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards is getting rocked by fans online for not wearing a mask on a recent flight.

On Sunday, December 19, 2021, Denise shared an Instagram Story of herself maskless on a flight with the caption, “Anyone that is upset that I [am] not wearing a mask I’m hiding under a hoody amd [sic] a huge winter coat.” She added a separate caption saying, “Please. Thicker than any mask!!!!!!”

According to CDC guidelines, masks are required on planes and must cover your nose and your mouth, regardless of vaccination status.

“All passengers on public conveyances (e.g., airplanes, ships*, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares) traveling into, within, or out of the United States (including U.S. territories) as well as conveyance operators (e.g., crew, drivers, conductors, and other workers involved in the operation of conveyances), regardless of their vaccination status, are required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth.”

Here’s everything we know:

Fans Blasted Denise as an ‘Actual Moron’ for ‘Bragging’ About Not Wearing a Mask

According to Denise Richards, her winter coat is thicker than any mask, which is why she’s not wearing a mask ❤️ #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/kRROLrlCFt — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) December 19, 2021

In a Reddit thread titled, “She’s lucky she’s pretty” fans blasted Denise for sharing the photo on her now-expired Instagram Stories.

“A hoodie or coat are not masks! Bitch is crazy and stupid. I guess that makes her stupid crazy?” someone wrote on the thread.

“Imagine being on a plane during the massive spike going on right now and bragging about not wearing a mask,” someone wrote. “What an actual moron.”

“It fascinates me sometimes how people just decide to post stuff like this & then get surprised they’re called out for being asses,” a fan wrote. “She could’ve flown on her jet maskless without announcing it to the internet & people would be none the wiser, but somehow this is important to yell atop the mountain that is social media because????”

“Yeah, haven’t you heard?? Surgeons now wear hoodies and big puffy jackets in surgery. Totally as effective!” another fan wrote.

“This is really disappointing,” a commenter wrote. “I really liked her. Not only is it unsafe to not wear a mask, but it’s also the rules to wear one. So she’s basically telling us that she doesn’t care about her and everyone’s safety/health, she’s also telling us that she doesn’t need to follow rules. SMH.”

“Irrecoverable levels of ignorance here,” a fan wrote after announcing to be off of “Team Denise” due to the photo.

Some fans accused her of not even being under a jacket.

“Well judging by the amount of lighting she’s getting on her face I’m gonna have to go ahead and say that she is in fact not hiding behind a hoodie or large coat,” someone wrote.

Another fan wrote, “The reflection of the phone screen in her eyes indicates she’s holding it at full arm’s length. Likely not under a hoodie.”

Subscribe to the Heavy on Real Housewives newsletter here.

Denise Has Been Spotted Numerous Times Wearing Masks on Planes, in Stores & at Work

Denise has shared masked photos in past and has never previously come out as anti-mask

On October 1, 2021, she shared a series of photos of her on a plane wearing a sequin mask. On April 18, 2021, she shared a video of her with her husband Aaron at Home Depot, both were wearing masks. And a third photo, posted on October 22, 2020, showed her wearing a “Bold and the Beautiful” mask on the set of the soap opera show.

READ NEXT: Gretchen Rossi Blasted by Fans Over ‘CGI’ Christmas Photos