Former RHOBH Star Gets Her Own Show

Denise Richards will return to reality TV, but she won’t be holding a Bravo diamond.

The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her family will star in their own E! series, tentatively titled “Denise Richards and the Wild Things,” according to E! News on June 10, 2024.

The upcoming reality show will feature Richards, 53, her husband, Aaron Phypers, 51, and daughters Sami, 20, Lola, 19, and Eloise, 12.

Here’s what you need to know:

Denise Richards Credited a ‘Real Housewives’ Producer For Helping Her Get Her Own Show

Richards is no stranger to reality TV. Not only was she a cast member on RHOBH for seasons 9 and 10, but a decade earlier she helmed her own E! reality show, “It’s Complicated.” At the time, she was freshly split from her ex-husband Charlie Sheen and was raising their daughters Sami and Lola.

The new E! series will be executive produced by veteran Bravo producer Alex Baskin. In a statement shared by Deadline, Richards hinted that her experience on “The Real Housewives” helped spawn her new show.

“Alex Baskin and I met when I joined ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and I loved doing that show,” the mom of three said. “This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.”

Richards’ 2020 exit from RHOBH came amid a feud with Lisa Rinna over rumors that Richards had an affair with Brandi Glanville while married to Phypers. Richards famously shouted “Bravo, Bravo, [expletive] Bravo” in an attempt to get Bravo’s cameras to stop rolling as she argued with her then co-stars over the rumors.

During a September 2020 appearance on “The Real,” Richards explained her decision to exit RHOBH after just two seasons. “I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously my second season was very challenging,” she said on the talk show, per People magazine. “You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I’m glad that I did it though.”

Denise Richards’ Last Cameo on RHOBH Did Not Go As Expected

Richards did return to RHOBH during season 13 in 2023, but it didn’t exactly go as planned. The “Bold & the Beautiful” alum made a messy cameo at Kyle Richards’ dinner party last season.

In the episode “Ring Around the Rumor,” Richards slurred her words upon her arrival at the RHOBH OG’s dinner party. She picked a nonsensical fight with Erika Jayne and later appeared to be wearing her pink fur jacket upside down.

During a later appearance on the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast, Richards explained that she took cough medicine and downed one drink before heading to the dinner. “Progressively during the evening, I felt worse and worse,” she told Frankel. “I just [don’t] remember half the night. It was bizarre.”

Richards continued, “I won’t even watch it because I’m sure I obviously made an [expletive] out of myself.”

Despite the Beverly Hills dinner drama, Richards said she’d consider a return to RHOBH. “I always say, ‘Never say never,’” she teased to People magazine as recently as March 2024. “We’ll see what happens when they get around to going back for their season.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members are currently filming season 14. Richards’ new show will debut on E! sometime in 2025.

