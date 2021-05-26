Why Denise Richards Was Allegedly on a ‘No-Hire’ Housewives List

Without Denise Richards, there would be no “Bravo, Bravo, f****** Bravo,” but did you know that Richards almost wasn’t even given a chance to appear on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in the first place?

During a recent appearance on the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast, Erika Girardi’s ghostwriter for her book, Brian Moylan, claimed that Richards was originally put on a “do not hire” list.

“There is a list that they call the ‘forever no’ list, it is either housewives or women who have been approached by casting directors who were either not interested or who they have interviewed more than once, and they have decided against,” Moylan revealed. “Curiously, Denise Richards was one of the people who they had interviewed and had thought was too boring, but then Bravo specifically said, ‘Can you get use Denise Richards’ and so they went after Denise Richards, and it ended up being two seasons of pure gold – so thank you.”

Moylan continued, “There is this ‘forever no’ list, and this casting agent I talked to said that all of those people that we bring up: Lori Laughlin Nicolette Sheridan, Heather Locklear, people we think would be great on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ have either said no or have been interviewed, and they’re too much of a mess or are not good for television.”

Richards was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons nine and 10.

Richards Quit After She Couldn’t Reach a Contract Agreement With the Network

Although Richards had a tumultuous last season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after former star Brandi Glanville claimed the two had an affair, the real reason she didn’t return to the franchise ended up being due to a contract disagreement.

“I’m just sad we couldn’t reach an agreement for next season,” Andy Cohen revealed during a September 2020 appearance on People’s Reality Check. “I’m kind of living in that sadness. We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn’t reach an agreement on the deal.”