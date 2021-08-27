Denise Richards Talks RHOBH Return

Denise Richards opened up about the possibility of her return to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

After her former co-star Garcelle Beauvais teased that Richards would consider a return to the Bravo reality show, the “Bold & the Beautiful” star told Entertainment Tonight she did enjoy being on the reality series despite the drama that drove her out.

“You know, I really did enjoy working on the show,” Richards told the outlet. “I hate to even say working on it. I liked being a part of the show, and I had fun with most of the women, not all!”

“You know, I always say ‘never say never,'” she continued. “It feels like they have real-life stuff, you know? Real-life stuff going on this season. I think that they couldn’t not talk about some of the things that’s going on.”

Richards was clearly referring to Erika Jayne’s divorce drama with Tom Girardi as this season’s hot topic, but she also noted that her name has popped up multiple times this season on “RHOBH.”

“I am going to ask them, ‘Do I get paid for every time my name comes up?'” Richards cracked. “I just started watching the last couple of episodes.”

Garcelle Beauvais Said Denise Richards Would Return to ‘RHOBH’ Under One Condition

During an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live” in June 2021, Beauvais told host Andy Cohen that she believed Richards would be open to returning to “RHOBH” under one condition.

“I think she wants to come back,” Beauvais said “Somebody’s gotta go though.”

After Cohen asked. “Are her initials ‘L.R.’?” , Beauvais got coy, but it was clear she was referring to Richards’ former friend, Lisa Rinna.

“You know, that doesn’t always work when someone says, ‘If you take this one out, well, I’ll come back,'” Cohen noted.

Rinna famously stirred the pot last season with Richards and didn’t have her back when Richards repeatedly denied that she had an affair with former “RHOBH” star Brandi Glanville. Rinna called Richards “so angry” and called her out for sending Glanville a cease and desist.

Beauvais Has Admitted Richards is Happier Now That She’s Not Holding a ‘RHOBH’ Diamond

Beauvais has had to field questions about Richards several times over the past few months. She recently told Us Weekly that Richards is “good” and that she’s “working a lot.”

“I said to her that she looks younger and happier since she left the show,” Beauvais said, before adding that she thinks Richards “misses some of the girls.”

“Last year was really tough on her,” Beauvais added. “With Denise and I being actors, we’re used to playing a character. When you’re doing reality, you have to be exactly who you are and that can be tough sometimes. There’s vulnerable times that you don’t want to share, but you have to because you signed up for it.”

Richards, who is married to Aaron Phypers, was first confronted by her co-stars about Glanville’s claims that they had an affair during a cast trip to Rome last season on the Bravo reality show. The “mom of three repeatedly denied that she ever hooked up with Glanville.

While speaking on the CBS chatfest “The Talk,” Richards compared the gossip about her life to “kindergarten.”

People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does, it is what it is,” she said. per Hollywood Life. “Like I said, I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family. This is like nothing compared to the things that have been said about me.”

