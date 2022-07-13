Denise Richards Talks Potential Return to RHOBH

If you ask me, we could see Denise Richards again.

During a recent July 11 appearance on E! Daily Pop, Richards revealed whether or not she would ever consider returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Richards was a cast member during seasons 9 and 10 but ended up exiting after her second season when rumors of an affair with Brandi Glanville came to light. Richards denied that she was ever involved with Glanville, but many of the other women didn’t believe her.

“I actually really enjoyed my time on Housewives,” Richards said during her appearance. “It was really great getting to know the women and being able to have that connection. I’m still a fan, and you know, I never say never.”

And, if Richards were to come back to the show anytime soon, she would at least have two of the women in her corner. On May 31, Richards posted a photo to Instagram alongside stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke with the caption, “Lunch with these beautiful ladies today. Much to catch up. Thank you girlies for such a fun afternoon at the @ivyrestaurants.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Andy Cohen Tried to Strike a Deal With Richards to Come Back for a Third Season

Even though Richards had a difficult second season, Andy Cohen revealed during a September 2020 appearance on PeopleTV’s Reality Check that they had actually tried to reach an agreement to bring her back for season 11. However, ultimately, it didn’t end up working out.

“I’m just sad we couldn’t reach an agreement for next season,” Cohen said at the time. “I’m kind of living in that sadness.”

Cohen continued, “We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn’t reach an agreement on the deal.”

During his appearance, Cohen also spoke about the rumors floating around at the time that Richards and Glanville had an affair. “She’s answering her truth,” he said about Richards. “She has a family and kids. Whatever happened or didn’t happen, I would imagine that it’s something that maybe she didn’t really care to discuss on a television show.”

Some of the RHOBH Women Have Made Amends With Richards

Even though Richards may not have left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on the best note, she has made amends with some of her former castmates. During an October 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Kyle Richards said at the time that she had been in touch with the former star.

“I never like leaving things hanging and having, you know, loose ends like that,” Richards explained to the outlet. “And I’ve texted with her since then and we’re good. We’re in a good place, but I would have loved to come back and work through all that, but you know, it didn’t end up that way but we can work it out off camera.”

Richards continued, explaining that she regretted calling the star a “ragamuffin” during season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I said it in a not nice tone, that’s what I regret,” Richards said. “But the word, honestly, my mom used to always, you know, call me a little ragamuffin. … It wasn’t like a horrible word, you know what I mean? It was just that night that I was, like, having a meltdown and I just didn’t like the tone. It didn’t feel like myself.”

READ NEXT: Jeff Lewis Reveals New Relationship Update