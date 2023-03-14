Denise Richards Sparks RHOBH Return Buzz With Glam Photoshoot

Denise Richards has fans in a frenzy with a recent video she posted following a glam photoshoot.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” actress appeared in two seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2019 and 2020, but she quit the show following a tumultuous season 10 that included a blowout with her former friend, Lisa Rinna. Rinna announced her departure from RHOBH in January 2023 after eight seasons.

On March 13, 2023, Richards, 52, posted footage of a glamorous photoshoot to her Instagram page. In the clip, she wore a flowing black gown as she posed outdoors amid a sunset. Richards captioned the post with, “Can’t wait to shoot with everyone again!”

The post sparked a big reaction from fans who expressed hope that Richards is teasing a return to the Real Housewives.

“Film with who? possibly rhobh???” one fan asked in the comment section.

“Please let it be, that you are returning to RHOBH,” another wrote.

‘Quit teasing! Are you coming back to Housewives?!?” another asked Richards.

“I hope this means you are coming back to RHOBH!” added another fan.

Denise Richards Said She’d Consider Returning to RHOBH

While Richards did not confirm anything in her post, she has long said she would consider a return to RHOBH. In a March 2023 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” the mom of three was asked about the situation. “I’ve always said that I would never say never, you know?” she revealed. Richards also said she would have no problem working with Rinna again.

In a February 2023 interview with Lewis, Richards said she actually enjoyed being on the Bravo reality show. “I enjoyed it, actually,” she said, before adding. “They haven’t approached me, though.”

Kyle Richards Teased There Could Be More Real Housewives Featured on Season 13

While production for the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has already started, fans may see more than just the regular cast members. So far, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff have been actively filming for the new season, which has already included a cast trip to Las Vegas.

But in a March 12, 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richards teased that fans may see some additional faces in the upcoming season. “We started out as six Housewives originally, in seasons one and two, so right now, that doesn’t necessarily mean that what you see is what you get yet,” Richards teased. “So, stay tuned for that.”

Season 12 included the main cast as well as Diana Jenkins and “friends” Kathy Hilton and Sheree Zampino. Jenkins has already announced she will not return for season 13 due to her pregnancy. As for Zampino and Hilton, their status has not yet been confirmed.

In October 2023, Hilton told Us Weekly that she would “absolutely” not return if there would be the exact same cast as in season 12. “I’m just a friend, so it doesn’t matter,” she added. “I don’t ever like to say what other people should be. I just think that you need to mix things up a bit.”

