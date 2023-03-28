Fans React After Former RHOBH Star Teases Her Return

Denise Richards is officially making a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The actress quit the Bravo reality show in 2020 after two seasons, but she has filmed scenes for the new season, Entertainment Tonight confirmed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Denise Richards Filmed a Dinner Party Scene at Kyle Richards’ House & She Posted a Hint About Her Return

In March 2023, Richards, 52, was rumored to have filmed a dinner party scene for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” held at Kyle Richards’ house. Eagle-eyed fans zeroed in on place cards seen in another guest’s Instagram story and saw the name “Denise” written on one.

A source confirmed that Denise Richards was a guest at the dinner party. As far as her status on the cast, the insider told ET, “It’s looking like just guest spots for now. She might pop up a few times this year and then, who knows? Maybe she’ll want to pick her diamond back up.”

Richards further teased her RHOBH cameo on Instagram. On March 27, 2023 she posted a throwback GIF from one of her confessionals that showed her making a shady face. “Caption this 👀,” she wrote.

Several fans commented to welcome her back to the Bravo reality show.

“No one puts Denise in the corner 💎💎💎💎 welcome back!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Soooooo ready for you to be back on RHOBH!!!!!! 😍 Thank you @bravotv,” another added. “THE QUEEN IS BACK! MY FAVOURITE!” another fan wrote.

“Denise, Denise F***ING Richards! 🙌,” came a comment from the official Bravo TV Instagram account.

Richards’ RHOBH return cameo was arranged recently. During a February 2023 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” Richards said she “wouldn’t be opposed” to returning to the show.

“I enjoyed it, actually. I had fun on the show,” she said. “They haven’t approached me, though.”

Other Real Housewives Stars Will Appear as Guests on RHOBH

Richards isn’t the only RHOBH alum who will make a guest appearance on the 13th season. Camille Grammer was a guest at the same dinner party, and she posted teasers on Instagram on the night she filmed.

In addition, RHOBH OG Kim Richards was spotted filming a hiking scene with her sister Kyle and Dorit Kemsley, as seen in photos posted by Page Six. Kim left her role as full-time cast member in 2015, but has popped up occasionally as a guest. Her last appearance on the show was in 2020.

Denise and Kim Richards and Camille Grammer all had beef with Lisa Rinna, who announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in January 2023 after eight seasons.

The dinner party at Kyle Richards’ house also included a Real Housewives star from a different franchise. The ET source confirmed that former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey attended the dinner as Sutton Stracke’s guest.

“Although cameras were rolling, Cynthia is not an official cast member, but is often invited to events by the cast and she decided to go to the dinner,” the source revealed. “She might be popping in and out as a guest in the upcoming season.”

Stracke’s friendship with Bailey has been documented on social media in recent weeks. In addition to her friendship with Stracke, she befriended Kyle Richards during the first season of ‘The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” in 2021.