Denise Richards Sparks ‘RHOBH’ Return Rumors After She Reunites With Co-Star

Denise Richards had lunch with one of her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars – and it’s sparking rumors that she’s set to return to the Bravo reality show.

The “Wild Things” star appeared on two seasons of “RHOBH” before exiting the show in 2020. While many fans thought Richards’ exit was due to rumors that she had an affair with fellow “RHOBH” alum Brandi Glanville and the subsequent grilling she got from her co-stars, most notably former pal Lisa Rinna, an insider told Page Six that she actually quit over money.

“People think that she didn’t want to come back and that it’s because she got ‘mean-girled’ [by other cast members],” the source said. “The truth is she did want to come back. But [Bravo] didn’t want to pay her what she asked for. It was way out of her pay grade.”

But despite her exit, Richards has not cut ties with all of her “RHOBH” co-stars. And her recent lunch date had fans hoping she’s ready to make a comeback.

Denise Richards Had Lunch with Sutton Stracke & Pitched a Sleepover With Garcelle Beauvais

In an Instagram post shared on October 3, 2022, Richards was photographed with “RHOBH” star Sutton Stracke. Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais started on the show on what would be Richards’ final season.

In the photo, the two friends were all smiles as they met up for a lunch date.

“Had a fun lunch with you beautiful Ms. Sutton girl,” Richards captioned the pic. “Glad we caught up. Although I think we could have chatted through their dinner shift … well.. let’s do that slumber party with @garcelle. That will be fun. “

“I’m in,” replied Beauvais in the comment section. “Yes to pajama party!” agreed Stracke.

Other “RHOBH” stars, including Kathy Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Camille Grammer, posted hearts and clapping hands emoji.

But other fans wanted to know if Bravo’s cameras happened to be on hand during the lunch. And others speculated that Richards is poised to make a return for “RHOBH” season 13.

“So is she teasing us for next season of Beverly Hills?” one fan asked. “We need u back on Housewives,” another wrote to Richards. “THIS is the lineup we need!” a third fan agreed.

“This! The 3 amigos definitely need to revamp RHOBH. I may start watching again!!” wrote another fan. “PLEASE COME BACK TO THE SHOW AND BOOT YOU KNOW WHO OFF!” another wrote.

Stracke also shared two photos from her reunion with Richards, with the caption, “Love a good catch up! #housewives will be housewives Thanks for lunch in Malibu.”

Sutton Stracke Also Met Denise Richards For Lunch in May 2022

This is not the first time Stracke has met up with Richards since her exit from “RHOBH.” In May 2022, Stracke and Beauvais had lunch with Richards at the famous Beverly Hill eatery, The Ivy, according to The Daily Mail.

But when asked about what they talked about, Stracke downplayed any Housewives gossip.

“It’s so funny. I think everybody is dying to know and unfortunately, we talked about our children and [were] just catching up,” Stracke told Entertainment tonight. “I had not seen Denise since our reunion show, so it was really nice to see her and kind of catch up with family stuff. Truly.”

As for buzz that she could return to “RHOBH,” Richards recently revealed that she has not been asked back – but would never say never. In a September 20202 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” Richards confirmed that Bravo has not reached out to her since she quit “RHOBH” two years ago.

“So I don’t know where the rumors come from,” she said. The mom of three added that she is still friends with some cast members and that she has “definitely talked about” returning to the show when speaking with Beauvais. Richards also shut down rumors that she would refuse to work with Rinna again.

“I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her,” Richards confirmed. ‘I never said I wouldn’t come back with her. I will say this, Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty. She can be really nasty, and so I think that’s just something to know about with her being on the show.”

