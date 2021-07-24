Why Denise Richards Regrets Leaving RHOBH: Report

Denise Richards is having “second thoughts” about her decision to leave “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

An insider told OK magazine that the 50-year-old actress quit the Bravo reality show last fall “because she was burned out by all the pettiness, name-calling and infighting” between the cast members.

But the source added that Richards misses the paycheck from the reality show after she prematurely exited halfway through her four-year contract, which was worth $4 million. OK noted that Richards received the highest salary of any cast member in the “Real Housewives” franchise.

‘[She] realizes [leaving the show] was a mistake, because it was a lot of easy money,” the insider said of Richards.“Word is she wants to return to the series, but it’s hard to imagine the producers would welcome her back.”

Lisa Rinna Said She Regretted Having Denise Richards Join RHOBH

Richards was only a “RHOBH” cast member for two seasons. After wrapping her first season, she told Hollywood Life she didn’t “have any regrets doing the show.”

“I had a really great time with all the women and had a good experience. There are some things perhaps I wish I didn’t say but it’s all part of doing a reality show I suppose,” she said in 2019. She added that she loved her co-star and got along with all of them.

At the time, she added that she was the closest to Lisa Rinna on the cast.

“I’ve known her for a long time,” Richards said, adding that Rinna gave her “a lot of advice” when she first joined the show.

But Richards and Rinna had a friendship-ending fight during the “Wild Things” star’s second season. After former “RHOBH” star Brandi Glanville alleged that she hooked up with Richards while she was married to Aaron Phypers, Rinna didn’t totally have her friend’s back as she sought to seek the truth behind the affair story. Rinna later revealed on the “RHOBH” reunion that she doesn’t regret anything she did during Season 10, but she added a disclaimer.

“I would have not had Denise come on the show if I were to do it all over again,” Rinna admitted, according to ScreenRant.

After Richards accused Rinna of acting “very different on the show” and turning on her, Rinna clapped back to say, “You haven’t been open and honest with me.”

Another ‘RHOBH’ Star Said Denise Richards Would Consider Returning to the Show

While Richards has not publicly talked about her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” days recently, her former co-star Garcelle Beauvais recently teased that the actress would consider coming back to the Bravo reality show on one condition.

“I think she wants to come back,” Beauvais said during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “Somebody’s gotta go though.”

While Beauvais’ tease was clearly a reference to Rinna, Cohen noted, “That doesn’t always work when someone says, ‘If you take this one out, well, I’ll come back.'”

Richards has been keeping busy focusing on her acting career ever since leaving “RHOBH.” She traveled to Spain to film the series “Glow & Darkness,” and has also been steadily working on “Paper Empire” and the CBS soap “The Bold and the Beautiful,” per IMDb.

