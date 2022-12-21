Denise Richards Reunites With ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members at Christmas Party

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards was spotted alongside several members of the current Bravo reality TV show cast at a Christmas party hosted by Sutton Stracke in December 2022. Photos posted by Stracke and Kyle Richards showed the fan favorite celebrating the holiday with the current cast members.

“It’s so fun seeing so many friends come together! Finally! I was able to have my annual #christmas party. This might have been my favorite yet,” Stracke wrote on Instagram. Kyle Richards added in her Instagram post, “Thank you @suttonstracke for a beautiful night.”

Several Bravolebrities Were in Attendance at Stracke’s Christmas Party

Several Bravolebrities made an appearance at Stracke’s Christmas party. In the photo posted by Kyle Richards, Stracke can seen alongside Denise Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Rob Minkoff, Luann de Lesseps and “RHOBH” producer Alex Baskin.

Stracke’s photos feature Garcelle Beauvois and Kathy Hilton, as well as the above group. She also showed off several photos of the decorations, food and her home, which was trimmed with spruce garland and a wreath.

It was a joyful celebration for Stracke. During the most recent season of “RHOBH,” Stracke talked about spending last Christmas alone. Her children were in Italy with their father and she got sick. Stracke said on the July 27 episode of the show, “I had COVID during Christmas. Nothing better than spending Christmas day alone.” She said in the episode, “I am alone. I just thought, ‘Wow, this is my life as a single person,’ and I gotta fix that.”

Stracke and Denise Richards have maintained a friendship outside of the reality show. They both took to Instagram in social media to share photos from a get together. “Love a good catch up! #housewives will be housewives Thanks for lunch in Malibu😽💗💗,” Stracke wrote. Richards added, “Had a fun lunch with you beautiful Ms. Sutton girl. Glad we caught up. Although I think we could have chatted through their dinner shift 😅… well.. let’s do that slumber party with @garcelle . That will be fun. 💛”

The Future of the ‘RHOBH’ Cast Remains Unclear After Andy Cohen Said the Show Would Be Taking a Break

Denise Richards appeared on seasons nine and ten of “RHOBH,” leaving the reality show in 2020. Her appearance alongside the other Bravo stars led the Instagram fan page BravoHousewives to ask in a post, “Could Denise be making a comeback?”

One fan wrote in the caption of Kyle Richards’ post, “Now these girls are who I like to see together. Not ones that are trying to ruin their supposedly friend’s sister and family relationships.” Another added on Stracke’s post, “Im soo happy to see Denise there! Freaking Rinna ran her out the show. I would love to see her back on.”

In September, Richards told Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM she would return to the show even if Lisa Rinna was still part of the cast, according to People. “That is not true. I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said I wouldn’t come back with her,” she said. According to Richards, Rinna reach out and apologized. About a possible return in general, she told Lewis, “Never say never, you know.”

The future of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast after season 12 wrapped up in October. Andy Cohen said in November, “Beverly Hills, we’re taking a minute break, ad then we’ll be back shooting with them in the new year.”