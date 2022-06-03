Denise Richards Reunites With RHOBH Co-Stars

Denise Richards reunited with two of her former co-stars from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Two years after exiting the Bravo reality show on not-great terms with several of the OG stars, the mom of three met up for lunch with Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke at the famed Ivy restaurant in Los Angeles.

In a post shared on Instagram, Richards was seen posing with her two former co-stars outside of the famous eatery. “Lunch with these beautiful ladies today,” she captioned the pic. “Much to catch up. Thank you girlies for such a fun afternoon at the @ivyrestaurants.”

“So much fun !!” Beauvais commented.

“We went to the earth and back I think,” Stracke added.

Beauvais and Stracke also shared the photo on their social media pages. “Love a #ladieswholunch day and so fun to catch up. Not to mention, two chicks in pick ups. Catch up @garcelle,” the Sutton boutique owner wrote.

Fans Reacted to the Mini RHOBH Reunion

Richards was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for two seasons before quitting the show in 2020. During Richards’ final season, several co-stars grilled her about rumors that she had an affair with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. Richards ended her run on the show with bad blood with several of her co-stars, including her longtime former friend Lisa Rinna.

After Richards, Stracke, and Beauvais’ lunch photos were posted, fans reacted to the trio’s reunion. In the comment section, some fans called the women “Charlie’s Angels’ and “The A Team.”

“Somewhere Rinna’s head is exploding,” one fan wrote of the photo.

“Somewhere Kyle, Erika and Rinna just crapped their pants with this post,” another cracked.

Others said they want to see Richards back on the show.

‘Would have loved to see this team together in action in RHOBH,” one fan wrote.

“Would love to see you back on the show! You three are the DREAM TEAM,” another added.

“Why would she go back? They drove her out,” another commenter wrote of Richards.

Denise Richards Hasn’t Totally Ruled Out a Return to RHOBH

Beauvais has long been Team Denise. In a 2020 interview with the Variety After Show, she noted that “everybody was coming after” Richards as they sided with Glanville when the affair rumors started. “Which I thought was really interesting,” Beauvais said. “Because it’s like, your friend is Denise. At least wait ‘til you know what’s really happening before you took sides, but they took sides right out of the gate.”

After Richards quit RHOBH, Beauvais made it clear that she was still in touch with her. In 2021, Beauvais told Us Weekly that Richards was “good” and was keeping herself booked and busy with work. “I said to her that she looks younger and happier since she left the show,” Beauvais revealed. But she added that Richards “misses some of the girls.”

During a June 2021 appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live,” Beauvais told host Andy Cohen that she thought Richards would be open to returning to RHOBH. “I think she wants to come back,” Beauvais dished. “Somebody’s gotta go though.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richards said she enjoyed being on the Bravo reality show at first. “You know, I really did enjoy working on the show. I hate to even say working on it. I liked being a part of the show, and I had fun with most of the women, not all!” Richards told the outlet in 2021. She also added that she would “never say never” about returning to the show.

