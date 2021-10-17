How Denise Richards Feels About Being Mentioned on RHOBH Season 11

Denise f****** Richards is not too happy with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” these days.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Richards “isn’t thrilled” about her name being tossed around during this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Richards’ affair scandal with Brandi Glanville was brought up during a few episodes, as Garcelle Beauvais tried to confront Lisa Rinna about the way she treated Richards last year.

“Denise isn’t thrilled about her name being brought up during the reunion or even this season,” a source revealed to the outlet. “She believes producers provoked the conversation between Garcelle [Beauvais] and [Lisa] Rinna just to give them something drama-filled to talk about.”

The source continued, “She once joked, ‘Do I get paid for every time my name comes up?’ and she meant it. She thinks she should get paid if she’s going to be mentioned.”

Richards was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 9 and 10.

Richards Admitted That She ‘Enjoyed’ Being on the Show

Although her last season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was full of drama, Richards admitted during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that she did enjoy being on the series, after all.

“You know, I really did enjoy working on the show. I hate to even say working on it. I liked being a part of the show, and I had fun with most of the women, not all!” Richards told the outlet.

Richards continued, explaining that she isn’t counting out a return in the future. “You know, I always say ‘never say never,'” Richards told Entertainment Tonight. “It feels like they have real-life stuff, you know? Real-life stuff going on this season. I think that they couldn’t not talk about some of the things that’s going on.”

Andy Cohen Said That Richards’ Contract Negotiations Didn’t Work out for Season 11

To many viewers’ surprise, it turns out that Richards was, in fact, thinking about coming back for season 11, but ultimately, her contract negotiations didn’t work out, according to Andy Cohen.

“I’m just upset that we couldn’t reach an agreement for next season, I’m kind of living in that sadness,” Cohen revealed on People’s Reality Check in September 2020, as noted by Us Weekly at the time. “We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn’t reach an agreement on the deal, She has a family and kids. Whatever happened or didn’t happen, I would imagine that it’s something she didn’t really care to discuss on a television show.”

At the time, a source also alleged to Page Six that Richards had asked the network for too much money, and they were not able to accommodate. “People think that she didn’t want to come back and that it’s because she got ‘mean-girled’ [by other cast members],” the source said. “The truth is she did want to come back. But [Bravo] didn’t want to pay her what she asked for. It was way out of her pay grade.”

Viewers can catch part two of the season 11 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion this Wednesday, October 20, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

