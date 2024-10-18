Denise Richards Sounds Off On RHOBH Drama in Surprise WWHL Appearance

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards crashed the party. Richards stopped by the Bravo Clubhouse during the Thursday, October 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” to join guests Gina Kirschenheiter (from the “Orange County” Housewives) and Donnie Wahlberg for a game of Truth or Drink, and host Andy Cohen wasn’t afraid to ask Denise her thoughts on some recent RHOBH hot topics.

Cohen started by asking Denise, “Who would you rather be stuck on a deserted island with, Erika Jayne or Lisa Rinna?” which earned a quick “Erika,” from the actor. He then asked her which RHOBH couple’s split surprised her the least between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, to which Denise responded, “Dorit.”

The last hot topic Cohen had the former RHOBH star weigh in on was the allegations that Kyle Richards had formed a romantic relationship with her friend and country star Morgan Wade. When asked how surprised she was by the Kyle and Morgan Wade rumors on a scale of 1 to 10, Denise said “10.”

Denise Richards Lands New Reality Show on E!

The news broke in June 2024 that Denise had landed a new reality show of her own, set to air on the E! network. The show, titled “Denise Richards and the Wild Things”, will follow Richards and her family (husband Aaron Phypers, 51, and daughters Sami, 20, Lola, 19, and Eloise, 12) as they go about their lives in Beverly Hills and is set to be a half-hour “comedic” docuseries for the network.

Denise released a statement at the time of the new show’s announcement, saying, “My family and I are thrilled to return home to E! Sami and Lola were just 3 and 4 years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle. [Producer] Alex Baskin and I met when I joined ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and I loved doing that show. This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.”

This is Denise’s second reality show on E!, after she filmed the two season “Denise Richards: It’s Complicated” which aired in 2008. This earlier series followed Denise, Sami, and Lola as they lived their lives in the years following Denise’s high-profile split from actor Charlie Sheen.

Denise Richards Still Hangs Out With RHOBH Co-Star

Although Denise isn’t on great terms with all of her RHOBH castmates, she still keeps in touch with others. Denise shared a snapshot of her and Camille Grammer in a September 21 Instagram post.

“Kitchen fun with one of my besties @therealcamille. Can’t wait for you to see what we have cookin’! Chefs 💋,” Denise captioned her post, which showed both of the former diamond holders sporting striped aprons.

“That was such a fun day! I had a blast! ❤️,” Grammer wrote in the comment section.

“you don’t look a day over 20!!! so beautiful i love u mom,” Denise’s daughter Sami added.

