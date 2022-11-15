RHOBH Star Involved in ‘Life-Threatening Situation’

A “Real Housewives” star was involved in a road rage incident that turned very scary, very quickly. On November 15, 2022, TMZ reported that Denise Richards, who previously starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” was driving with her husband when another driver got frustrated — and pulled out a gun.

Aaron Phypers was driving a pickup truck to Popsicle Studio Los Angeles on November 14, 2022, when the road rage incident took place. Sources told TMZ that a driver in another vehicle became annoyed at Phypers and started shouting, evidently because Phypers was driving too slow.

Although the other driver eventually passed the truck, he took out a gun and fired off a shot, leaving a bullet hole in the truck bed, as evidenced by a photo supplied by TMZ. No injuries were reported.

Neither Phypers nor Richards have posted about the incident on social media. Heavy has reached out to Richards’ rep for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Is Filming a Couple of Movies & Was on Her Way to Set at the Time of the Incident

Richards has been very busy with work in 2022 and is working on two different films, according to her IMDb page. Richards is starring in “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace” and “A Walking Miracle.”

On November 11, 2022, Richards shared a picture of herself after getting glammed for her role as Pamela in “A Walking Miracle,” which co-stars Dean Cain, Stephen Baldwin, and Mickey Rourke. The geotag on Richards’ post read Atlanta, Georgia, which is evidently where filming is taking place.

According to TMZ’s report, Richards must have flown back to the West coast for work on “Angels Fallen,” as she was on her way to set when the road rage incident occurred. A source told TMZ that Richards was visibly upset when arriving to set but, despite being shaken up, she was able to get through her work day.

“Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace” is about an Iraq War veteran who “embarks on a mission to stop a fallen angel from raising an army of the dead to take over the world.” The film stars Josh Burdett and Arifin Putra.

Richards & Phypers Got a Police Escort When Leaving Set

At the end of the work day, Richards and Phypers were escorted to the highway by an off-duty police officer who had been on set that day. The two made it safely to the highway and presumably made it home without any issues. It’s unknown if the driver of the other vehicle is facing any trouble with law enforcement following the incident.

Richards has been laying relatively low when it comes to her level of drama. Since leaving RHOBH after season 10, she hasn’t gotten super involved in any of the show’s storylines. However, it seems like she may be missing her old gig.

In September 2022, Richards sat down with Jeff Lewis for an interview on his SiriusXM radio show during which she was asked about the Beverly Hills franchise. Although she told Lewis that no one has reached out to her about a possible return, she’s actually not ruling it out.

“Never say never,” she said.

