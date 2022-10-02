Fans React to RHOBH Star Going Shirtless

A former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a photo of herself wearing a jacket with no shirt on her OnlyFans account and fans took to social media to react.

Denise Richards, who appeared as a full time Housewife on RHOBH in season 9 and 10, joined OnlyFans in June 2022.

“It’s summer!!! My favorite time of year. Chatting with all of you on #onlyfans right now. I personally will answer all of your messages,” she captioned an Instagram post on June 23, telling her followers that she had a link to her personal account in her bio.

Richards’ decision to start a subscription-based account on the platform came after her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen joined. Richards may or may not have created an OnlyFans as a response to the people who were criticizing her daughter for joining but she’s kept up with the exclusive content nonetheless.

On Monday, September 19, 2022, someone posted a screenshot of a censored version of a picture that Richards shared on her OnlyFans on Reddit and questioned what people thought of it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Praised Richards & Some Defended Her

In her shirtless photo, Richards was seen standing on a balcony wearing a beanie and a pair of unbuttoned denim shorts. She wore what appeared to be a sweatshirt with snaps that was undone and hanging off one of her shoulders, exposing part of her bare chest.

Overall, social media users thought the picture was great and many praised Richards for the look.

“I think she’s beautiful. Hell if I looked like that, I’d consider it. I do not and people would rather pay me not to do this so maybe I can create a new market,” one Reddit user said.

“If I looked like Denise Richards instead of a sack of potatoes, I would walk around like this all the time,” someone else added.

“She was in Playboy, so this is not a big deal,” a third Redditor wrote.

“Good for her,” a fourth comment read.

“Denise started her only fans when her daughter started one and was receiving massive backlash over it. A mom getting her bag AND defending her daughter from trolls? Here for it,” echoed another social media user.

Richards Defended Her Daughter’s Decision to Join OnlyFans

Just after Sami shared a link to her OnlyFans account on Instagram, people started sharing their opinions on her new venture. Richards was quick to defend her daughter.

“Lots of negative comments on my social media this week I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 year old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgemental [sic] of her choices. I did Wild Things and Playboy, and quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at that age? It took me many years and I still struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to shut out the noise. Because it could destroy you,” Richards shared in a statement posted on Instagram.

Heavy also reached out to Richards at the time. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices,” she said.

