RHOBH Star Gives Update on Denise Richards

At least someone saw Denise Richards again.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet for the MTCV Movie and TV Awards, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke gave an update on former costar Denise Richards. Last month, Stracke, Richards, and Garcelle Beauvais all got together for lunch, which they posted about on their Instagram pages.

“It’s so funny. I think everybody is dying to know and unfortunately, we talked about our children and [were] just catching up,” Stracke told Entertainment Tonight about what went down at their lunch together. “I had not seen Denise since our reunion show, so it was really nice to see her and kind of catch up with family stuff. Truly.”

Richards was a cast member on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 9-10, but had a falling out with many of the women after they accused her of having an affair with former cast member Brandi Glanville. Richards denied the affair, but her fellow costars did not believe her, except for Beauvais, Stracke, and Dorit Kemsley.

Richards Was a Fan of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Before She Joined

While appearing on a September 2020 episode of the talk show “The Real,” Richards explained why she left the franchise after season 10, revealing that she was actually a fan of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” before she joined.

“I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season,” Richards said during the episode. “Obviously my second season was very challenging. You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I’m glad that I did it though.”

During her appearance, Richards also praised costar and “The Real” host Beauvais for being such a good friend.

“Garcelle, it almost makes me want to cry,” Richards said at the time. “I truly could not have gotten through the season without you, honestly. She is a girl’s girl, a good friend. Your loyalty is beyond and I really could not have gotten through this season without you.”

Another ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Might Not Be Returning Next Season

Richards might not be the only star who was booted off of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hils.” While speaking to E! News on May 16, Kyle Richards said that she’s not sure if she’ll return to the show after this season.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” Richards told the outlet. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

Richards then explained that after this season wrapped, she thought she was “done.”

“I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way,'” Richards said. “‘I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.'”

