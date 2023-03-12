RHOBH Star Debuts Baby Bump for the First Time Since Pregnancy Announcement

Diana Jenkins has debuted her baby bump for the first time. Months after her pregnancy was confirmed, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a picture of her growing tummy on her Instagram Stories on March 7, 2023.

“Need I say anything lol,” Jenkins captioned the post, in which she appears to be taking her glucose test. Jenkins was sitting on the side of a bed drinking out of a glass jug and holding her shirt up to expose her belly.

A source tells Heavy that Jenkins is feeling “great” after spending much of her first trimester on bedrest. She is due in August 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins Is Having a Girl & the Baby Will Be Born in London

Jenkins is expecting a baby girl, he second with beau Asher Monroe. They are parents to a daughter named Eliyanah who was born in 2020. Jenkins is also a mom to two grown children, Innis and Eneya, from a previous relationship.

As for adding another girl to her brood, Jenkins is “excited.” The news was shared with Heavy after Jenkins revealed some other good news about her pregnancy; she’s no longer on bedrest.

“What’s up. It’s 17 weeks and I am chilling in here. Good news. Doctor says we can fly,” she captioned a video of her ultrasound on March 3, 2023.

According to People magazine, Jenkins and Monroe will be heading to London later on in Jenkins’ third trimester. She plans to give birth across the pond, where her other kids were born. Jenkins and Monroe are overjoyed that things are going more smoothly with this pregnancy; on season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Jenkins shared that she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

Diana Jenkins Will Not Be Returning to RHOBH Season 13 but She’s Still Hanging Out With the Ladies

On January 9, 2023, Jenkins shared that she would not be a part of the upcoming season of RHOBH.

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Jenkins, who is the founder and CEO of Neuro Drinks, is still close with several cast members, however, and is set to attend Elton John’s Oscar event on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at which Neuro is a presenting sponsor.

“Neuro Drinks is delighted to be sponsoring the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party this Sunday! Over 37 Million people live with HIV worldwide, and although much has been achieved, there is still much more to be done. The Elton John AIDS Foundation has successfully raised much-needed funds for over 28 years to keep pushing the fight to #EndAIDS by 2030, making sure those most vulnerable are not left behind,” reads a Facebook post shared by the company.

The other ladies from Beverly Hills are also expected to attend. This will be the first public event for Jenkins since she her pregnancy was announced. It was also be her first red carpet appearance of 2023.

READ NEXT: Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Is All Grown Up & Ready for Her Close Up