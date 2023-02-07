RHOBH Star Expecting Baby Girl at Age 49

Diana Jenkins is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé Asher Monroe. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 alum recently found out the sex of her baby, due later this year.

“Diana found out she is having a girl and she and Asher are just over the moon about it,” an insider told Page Six in February 2023. “They are so excited to give [daughter] Eliyanah a younger sibling, especially one so close in age. Truly a dream come true to give her a little sister.”

Jenkins, 49, previously revealed she was put on bed rest early in her pregnancy. The source said she is now thrilled to know that “another gorgeous little girl is on the way.”

This Will be Diana Jenkins’ Third Daughter

Jenkins and Monroe, 34, are already parents to a blonde-haired toddler daughter Eliyanah, 2. But Jenkins also has an older daughter, Eneya, 20, from her previous marriage to businessman Roger Jenkins. The exes also share a son named Ennis, 22, according to Us Weekly.

During her lone season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the California-based Jenkins revealed that her older daughter lives primarily in the UK, per Reality Tidbit. In 2022, Jenkins’ daughter Eneya published a book titled “One Orange for Infinite Roses.” The fictional story is set in 1992 Sarajevo.

Diana Jenkins Announced She Was Exiting RHOBH Due to Her Pregnancy

Jenkins has had to be very careful during her pregnancy due to her age and past miscarriage history. On season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she shared personal details of a devastating miscarriage she suffered five months after giving birth to Eliyanah. Jenkins’ life-threatening miscarriage took place when she was 18 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, and she underwent multiple surgeries in order to save her uterus, according to E! News.

On December 14, 2022, the wealthy RHOBH alum posted an Instagram video that showed her on bed rest with a tray of caviar on her lap. “I am taking my bed rest so seriously that I can’t even laugh at myself,” she told fans at the time.

At the time, an insider told People that Jenkins’ bed rest was precautionary and that she was “doing everything she can to protect her new blessing.”

In January 2023, Jenkins posted another update, telling fans that because her pregnancy is considered high-risk she needs to continue to take it easy. “I am on doctor-advised bed rest,” she wrote. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

She added that while she was stepping back from the Bravo reality show, she would continue to share her fertility journey with her fans.

In February 2023, the Page Six insider noted that Jenkins does plan to step out to reunite with some of her former RHOBH co-stars, including Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley, for Elton John’s annual AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party. The 31st annual gala will take place on March 12, 2023 at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

“She still has great relationships with all those ladies, who’ve been super supportive during her pregnancy, and she’s ready for a fun moms’ night out,” the insider revealed of Jenkins.

