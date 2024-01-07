RHOBH Cast-Off Diana Jenkins Posts New Videos of Her Growing Baby

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Diana Jenkins has been sharing videos of her and her fiance, singer Asher Monroe’s youngest child, Elodie, with her social media followers.

For instance, on December 26, Jenkins, who welcomed Elodie in August 2023, uploaded a compilation video of her and her family celebrating Christmas Eve at Kim Kardashian’s mansion. In the clip, Jenkins held Elodie while her 3-year-old daughter, Eliyanah, walked behind her. In addition, Monroe and Eliyanah went down a sled together on Kardashian’s faux snow-covered hill. Jenkins’ eldest children, Innis Jenkins and Eneya Jenkins, also attended the lavish holiday party.

“Merry Christmas Everyone 🎁🎄 🧑‍🎄,” wrote Jenkins in the caption of the post.

Several fans took to the post’s comments section to wish Jenkins a “Merry Christmas.”

“Merry Christmas to such a beautiful woman and her blessed family! ❤️We miss you on tv but love watching your posts and reels. Never change, you are such a bright light!” wrote a commenter.

“Love this montage! I miss seeing you on the show but I’m so glad to see your posts and follow your magical posts! Bless you and your family ♥️,” added another.

“Merry Christmas to you & your beautiful family 🎄🎁,” chimed in a third person.

Diana Jenkins Shared a Video of Her Youngest Daughters

On December 27, Jenkins uploaded a video of Eliyanah interacting with her younger sister. The 3-year-old stared at Elodie while Monroe held her. Jenkins, who was filming the video, interjected that the couple has a “busy household.”

In addition, Jenkins took to Instagram on December 17 to share a video of her fiance singing an original song to his youngest child. He rocked the 5-month-old baby while continuing his tune.

“we love our elodie lol 💖💝💝💖,” captioned the former RHOBH star.

Erika Jayne Spoke Highly of Her Former RHOBH Castmate in August 2023

Jenkins exited RHOBH after its 12th season, which premiered in 2022. In a January 2023 Instagram post, the 50-year-old explained that she would be leaving the series “to focus on [her] pregnancy” with Elodie.

During an August 2023 appearance on “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” RHOBH star Erika Jayne stated she “love[s] Diana” and thinks she is “a boss” as well as “a solid, solid friend.” In addition, she complimented Jenkins’ confidence and sense of humor, which she described as “self-deprecating.” Jayne also said she believed RHOBH viewers did not get an accurate representation of Jenkins during her time as a Bravo star.

“She has f*** you money. She does what she wants. When she wants. How she wants it. And you would love her … She’s an archetypal woman,” said Jayne.

The reality television star then stated that some RHOBH season 12 scenes involving Jenkins and Sutton Stracke had to be edited, as Jenkins got heated during their arguments.

“They cut Diana back a bit because she laid into Sutton so hard that it was ruthless. I hope I’m not talking out of school. But I mean the Diana I know – I saw her lay some people out and I was like, ‘Godd****,’” stated the RHOBH personality.

New episodes of RHOBH air Wednesdays on Bravo.