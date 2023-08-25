Diana Jenkins Dances at Her 50th Birthday Bash 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Diana Jenkins had a birthday to remember. Two weeks after giving birth to her fourth child at age 49, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star celebrated her 50th birthday – and went against doctor’s orders in the process.

Jenkins previously captioned an Instagram post to reveal that she gave birth to daughter Elodie Mae Book on August 8, 2023, her second child with partner Asher Monroe. Jenkins also has two older kids, Ennis and Eyena, from her marriage to businessman Roger Jenkins.

But just two weeks after giving birth to baby No. 4, Jenkins was seen dancing as she celebrated her milestone birthday with family and friends.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins Had a Dance Party at Her Home

On August 23, 2023, Jenkins posted a series of photos and videos to give fans a look at her birthday party at her home. In the first clip, Jenkins wore a shortie robe and pink slippers as she danced to a band led by musician Justin Wellington.

Other clips showed Jenkins’ guests doing the limbo and Monroe leading a rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song. Jenkins held up a breast pump as she posed by a table filled with cocktail glasses. “What a day! most favorable birthday ever lol,” the Neuro Drinks entrepreneur wrote.

On her Instagram story, Jenkins also shared a look at a huge kiddie waterslide and a dunking machine set up outside. “This is what you get when @ashermonroe and kids plan your birthday party,” she wrote.

The band for Jenkins’ party performed amid a display of balloons and light-up “49,” although in Jenkins’ case, it may be “49 and counting” as photos on her Instagram story clearly showed friends wishing her happy 50th birthday.

Heavy has reached out to Jenkins’ rep for confirmation of her birth date.

No matter what her age, Jenkins noted that her doctor may not have approved of her partying and dancing so soon after her high-risk delivery.

“I hope my doctor doesn’t see this 😂what not to do after just giving birth lol but hey life is to be celebrated 🎊🎉🎊🎉🎉 I couldn’t go to party so party came to me 🎉🎉🎉,” Jenkins captioned a clip of the festivities. She also thanked Monroe, her older kids, and several friends for giving her the “most epic birthday ever.”

Diana Jenkins Received Birthday Greetings From Famous Friends

In addition to sharing party photos, Jenkins took to her Instagram story to repost messages and photos of birthday gifts from her celebrity friends.

The former RHOBH star shared greetings from her pals Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka, who sent her a note and expensive caviar. She also received elaborate floral arrangements from supermodel Cindy Crawford as well as Elton John and David Furnish.

None of Jenkins’ “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars appeared to be at her party, but former co-star Lisa Rinna posted a birthday greeting to Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to this fierce, Uber smart, generous beyond measure human who just had baby Elodie and she is 50 today! Come on now! May the Eagle fly high! Love you @sdjneuro🦅,” the Rinna Beauty founder wrote.

