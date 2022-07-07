‘Real Housewives’ Star Ripped for ‘Bragging’ About Wealth

A “Real Housewives” star isn’t making the best first impression amongst fans.

Diana Jenkins is the newcomer on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and while this might be her first season holding a diamond, she’s not exactly winning over the masses. Each season, fans of the franchise look forward to fresh blood, so to speak, to see how the newbies fit in with the group — and contribute to the drama.

Jenkins, an entrepreneur and mother of three, has already been stirring things up but fans seem to be more concerned with her personality than how she’s been interacting with the other women.

Jenkins isn’t shy about sharing her opinions and she also hasn’t been too modest about her finances, the latter of which has really been turning fans off.

Jenkins Made a Comment About a ‘Day Boat’ & it Rubbed Some Fans the Wrong Way

On a recent episode of RHOBH, the ladies went out on a gorgeous boat for a day on the open seas and Jenkins had something to say about it. During a confessional-style interview, Jenkins made a comment about the boat that was chartered calling it a “day boat” as opposed to a yacht.

Jenkins’ comments about the boat found their way to Reddit where social media users discussed those comments and some others that she has made so far in the season.

“Diana is no fun! She’s way too serious. She takes herself and her wealth way too seriously,” one person wrote.

“Diana you tacky as hell,” someone else commented.

“I’m over her. Girl bye. We don’t like your snobby ass,” a third Redditor said.

“The problem is she’s not likable, she’s a horrible person. She comes off as aloof and condescending. I’m just waiting for her to say ‘nah,nah-poo,poo’ mine is bigger than yours. She sounds like a fool,” read another comment.

“She’s awful and doesn’t have enough redeeming qualities. I hope she goes after one season,” a fifth person chimed in.

Jenkins Is the Richest RHOBH Star

While fans may be tired of Jenkins always talking about how much money she has, it turns out, she can back it up.

Yes, she has several houses around the globe, including estates in California, Sarajevo and Croatia. Oh, and she is so wealthy that she doesn’t ever go shopping — items are sent from designers directly to her.

So, how much money does Jenkins actually have? According to Bustle, it’s an amount that is three times the estimated net worth of Kyle Richards.

The outlet indicates that Jenkins has an estimated net worth of $300 million.

Although Jenkins wears many hats and is involved in a plethora of different income streams — she runs Neuro Brands, a beverage company that helps fuel the body in various ways, from adding in probiotics to help with immunity and sleep, according to its website. The company was founded by Jenkins in 2009 — and her millions came about two years later.

The Daily Mail reported that her divorce from banker Roger Jenkins in 2011 was essentially a lottery win — she was entitled to half of his fortune — to the tune of some $250 million.

