Diana Jenkins Ripped Over Statement Following Online Bullying

Diana Jenkins addressed the online bullying that was done to a RHOBH co-star’s son … but the fans were not happy with her delivery

On Tuesday, August 23, Jax Joseph Nilon, the 14-year-old son of Garcelle Beauvais released screenshots of harassment he was receiving in relation to a feud between Jenkins and his mother.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins Urged Her Followers to ‘Leave Our Kids Alone’ by Sharing a 2019 Huffington Post Article

“im a f****** 14 year old leave me alone please,” Nilon wrote on the video which was then shared on Reddit on Tuesday.

On Wednesday he released a longer statement via Beauvais’ Instagram Story.

“Well I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. it is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media,” he wrote. “I just want to be a normal kid.”

Fans and housewives alike stepped forward to urge fans to stop involving the children, but it wasn’t until the following day that Jenkins made her own statement.

“Please read article I wrote in 2010. Link is in bio,” she posted on Instagram along with several screenshots of an article. “It might give you more insight into who I am as person and as a mother . I am appalled at recent comments aimed at the child of one of my fellow RHOBH cast members. No one should be treated this way, especially children. Sadly, this was not the first time RHOBH children have been attacked. This has to stop. Leave our kids alone.”

The article, titled “Civil War or Genocide? Ask the Mothers of Srebrenica” was published in the Huffington Post on July 19, 2010, and fans were not pleased that she used the moment to promote something she wrote.

Fans Slammed Jenkins for ‘Microaggression’ Post: ‘She Knows This Is a BS Response All About Her’

“Why does it feel she’s using Garcelle’s children to plug an article she wrote over a decade ago?” the Reddit post reads.

Many fans agreed that it wasn’t the right move.

“This is giving ‘I’m not racist, I’ve raised money for Haiti, Garcelle’,” a fan wrote.

“Yeah even given her article, it doesn’t erase her current actions. Live in the present, b****,” someone pointed out.

A fan wrote, “I literally saw this and went, ‘So, you’re turning a moment about a kid being cyber bullied by your stans about you??? Really?’ I also find it funny that they always have to bring back ‘this isn’t the first time this happened’ to almost soften the blow. No kid should be bullied but I just found it interesting they bring up previous interactions.”

“It feels like a microaggression. To minimise the awful thing that Garcelle’s son experienced,” a fan pointed out.

“I don’t know why it’s necessary to link the article. Just condemn the treatment of Garcelle’s son and move on,” someone said.

“And she disabled comments bc she knows,” a comment reads. “She knows this is a BS response all about her and the other ladies kids. Taking as much attention off the fact this happened to Garcelle’s son Jax.

“Oh F Off woman,” a fan wrote.

“If you have to ‘prove’ you’re a good mom and person instead of it just exuding from you; you’re probably not,” a fan pointed out.

READ NEXT: Real Housewife Kid Begs Fans to ‘Leave Me Alone’