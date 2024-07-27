Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Devastating News: ‘I Have no Words’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins announced the death of her Pomeranian dog on July 27.

“My Pearl My Love My Joy My light My best friend My baby. For 9 beautiful years we lived in Pearls world and it was magnificent. I have no words to describe pain and agony we feel right now after saying our last goodbye. If there is after life or forever or eternity somewhere we will find you there again our angel. We love you to infinity and beyond and to say we will miss you doesn’t even begin to describe what we feel right now,” she captioned an Instagram post on July 27.

Pearl has been a part of Jenkins family for many years. Bravo fans may remember the dog from the show when Jenkins was on full-time on season 12. She chose not to return to the series after learning that she was pregnant.

The mom of four is an animal lover and has traveled all over the globe with her dogs.

Diana Jenkins’ Dog Died From Kidney Failure

In the comments section of Jenkins’ post, someone asked her how Pearl died.

“Kidney failure,” Jenkins responded.

Dozens of people commented on the post, letting Jenkins know that they are so sorry for the loss of the family’s pet.

“I am so sorry. There is no other love like that love. Sending you guys big hugs and love. Rest in power, sweet Pearl,” one comment read.

“Pearl the great protector, comedian and fur baby. You found your kindred spirit family in this life no doubt – I know how much they will miss you. RIP,” a friend of Jenkins wrote.

“I’m so very sorry for your loss , it’s so heartbreaking saying goodbye. I know and understand exactly how you are feeling. Sending lots of love to you and all of your family and all your furbabies as I’m sure they’ll be feeling the loss also,” a third person added.

“I am so sorry for your loss. Losing a fur baby is so so devastating. They truly are family. Sending love and prayers,” read a fourth comment.

Diana Jenkins Lost Another Dog in October 2023

In December 2022, Jenkins shared that Pearl, was expecting puppies. A few weeks later, the babies were born. Months before Pearl’s death, Jenkins announced that one of Pearl’s puppies had died.

“R.I.P our little sweet puppy angel. you were so loved my sassy little sweetheart. Today we had devastating news we had to say goodbye to our fur baby at just 10 months old,” Jenkins captioned an Instagram post in October 2023. “These little fur babies have a way of finding such a special place in our hearts and saying forever goodbye to them is Heartbreaking,” she added.

When a fan asked how the pup had died, Jenkins said that she wasn’t sure and that tests were being done in hopes of finding out.

The death was very sad for the whole family. In the comments section, Jenkins said that she was “sobbing all day.”

