Real Housewives Star Gets Destroyed Over ‘Pathetic’ Social Media Post

On September 2, Diana Jenkins posted a video on Instagram of a segment of ANTH, Conor Maynard and Corey Nyell’s cover of George Michael and Wham!’s “Careless Whisper.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 newbie wrote across the video, “I dedicate this to Sutton [Stracke] and Garcelle [Beauvais],” the two women with whom Jenkins has been feuding this season. She captioned the video with two crying laughing emojis and a heart.

However, fans found the timing of the video very suspicious, as she posted it very soon after Beauvais’ eldest son Oliver Saunders was accused of infidelity by his wife on social media. The song “Careless Whisper” is about a relationship ending following an affair.

Here is Jenkins’ post:

Fans Ripped Jenkins for the Comment & Said It Was a Reference to the Latest Drama Involving Beauvais’ Family

The comments of Jenkins’ Instagram post were filled with people expressing confusion about the meaning behind her video and a Reddit thread titled “Diana dedicated this song/post to Sutton and Garcelle. I don’t understand what her point is,” which racked up over 300 comments.

One person wrote, “Careless Whisper with Conor Maynard… The lyrics are about cheating. So this is Diana’s way of publicly rubbing her son’s cheating scandal in Garcelle’s face. What a class act,” with a clown emoji. The post picked up over 1,000 upvotes. Someone said, “This makes…no sense. ???? Diana: this is not the clap back you think it is. You are not a clever person. Go away.”

Someone commented, “Diana is the lowest of the low and she better not return next season. Her gloating is also painfully stupid when Oliver cheating has nothing to do with Garcelle! Her son is a fully formed adult.” One person wrote, “You’re giving Diana too much credit, that’s a smarter reason than she can think of. She probably just selected the song bec she thinks G&S are talking about her and making ‘careless whispers’ behind her back.”

Jenkins was slammed by many commenters, with one person saying, “She’s literally trash.” Another wrote, “Dirty Diana.” Someone said, “She is so pathetic. The woman has a small child, she’s supposedly incredibly wealthy and yet she is spending her time attacking her cast mates. Completely pathetic!” Someone else called her “foul” and yet another commenter wrote, “She’s such a f****** loser. Imagine being 60 and behaving this way.”

Someone else pointed out, “If this was somehow aimed at Garcelles son and his divorce etc, why bring Sutton’s name into it?… She knows that this post will make everything worse. I hate she’s so vile to have done this.” Another person said, “A couple of days ago Sutton posted a picture with Oliver on IG calling herself Auntie Sutton which show how close she is with Garcelle’s kids.” Someone else wrote, “She’s so creepy.”

Jenkins Had to Hire Extra Security After She Said She Received Death Threats

The feuding between the RHOBH ladies escalated recently and prompted Jenkins to hire a team of 24/7 security guards after she said she received death threats. According to Page Six, a source close to Jenkins shared, “Diana’s team of security experts advised her to hire four personal bodyguards as they believe credible death threats have been made.” They added, “The bodyguards are 24/7. She’s taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family.”

Some RHOBH fans accused Jenkins of being behind a targeted bot attack on Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax, a claim that the season 12 newbie firmly denied on social media. “I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyber bullying of Garcelle’s son,” she wrote. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world.”

