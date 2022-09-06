Fans Criticize Diana Jenkins’ Instagram Story About Garcelle Beauvais

On September 2, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip from season 12, episode 16, where Beauvais discussed her feelings about Erika Jayne. In the scene, the “Coming to America” star told Sheree Zampino that she did not “want anything to do with her.”

“She could be on fire and I’ve got no water to throw on her,” stated Beauvais.

Zampino responded, “we’ve got to at least spit on her,” causing her RHOBH co-star to laugh.

“In what world is OK to laugh about watching someone burn to death? Spitting on her? Speechless. Wake up #RHOB,” captioned Jenkins.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the post on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Diana continues her obsession w/ hating Garcelle and acting like a victim,” read the caption of the post.

Reddit Users Criticized Diana Jenkins’ Instagram Story

Several Bravo fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts on the matter.

“The person who called Sutton a c*** at the end of the episode is upset by this very common turn of phrase?” asked a Reddit user.

“Diana is very literal, it is actually hilarious. She doesn’t have one person in her life to explain things to her?” added another.

“Diana is being such a mess. I have to wonder why there isn’t one person in her life that’s trying to help her, for her own good. Very sad situation,” shared a different person.

“Hang it up, Diana! This hate train’s not gonna work😗,” commented an RHOBH viewer.

“She’s trying so hard to be the victim. I think she might actually have herself convinced that she was wronged and that her behavior is justified. After Erika’s cackle, I think it’s safe to assume that she’s being egged on behind the scenes. This season has won the ‘most delusional cast’ award. I hope we never have to see anything like this again,” asserted a commenter.

“What an unpleasant person Diana is,” shared a sixth social media user.

“Can someone explain to me what the f*** Diana is doing? Why is she going after Garcelle? Literally no reason from what I’ve seen so far this season,” stated a Bravo fan.

“I actually cannot believe what a mess Bravo and Evolution have allowed this show to become. Idk how Diana is even going to the reunion-she can’t handle direct confrontation, relies on trolling or going off on diatribes about how much she hates someone. That’s not how the reunions work. Andy [Cohen] is going to ask you follow up questions,” stated a commenter.

“I am going to quit watching the show because of her, she’s disgusting,” chimed in a ninth person.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Diana Jenkins’ Behavior

During season 12, episode 16, Sutton Stracke suggested she was unhappy with her castmates because they did not seem to have an issue with Jayne deeming her to be “a b***** f****** c***” in the season 11 reunion. Jenkins stated, “but you are one,” before laughing with Jayne. She also proceeded to criticize Stracke. Beauvais commented on Jenkins’ behavior while filming an August 2022 “RHOBH After Show” episode.

“She was evil. That was really like — nothing I’ve ever seen, it was just uncalled for, but I felt like Diana just cut to the core and just said some really, really hurtful things,” stated the mother of three.

READ NEXT: Frank Catania Reveals Finale Fight Got Physical Between the Men & the Women