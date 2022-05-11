RHOBH Star Addresses Jeffrey Epstein Rumors

The new housewife debuting on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is Sanela Diana Jenkins, a 48-year-old philanthropist who’s launched foundations aimed at giving back, with a special emphasis on helping those in her home country of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ahead of the premiere of season 12, Jenkins lashed out against “ridiculous” rumors that had been circulating linking her to Jeffrey Epstein and referring to her as a “madam,” slang for a woman who runs a brothel or finds prostitutes for rich clients with influence.

On May 10, she posted on Instagram a screenshot of a tweet from a gossip account that accused Jenkins of using one of her projects, the Room 23 photo book, as a “front for celebrity prostitution.” The account also shared a photo of a blonde woman with Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein and intimated that Jenkins was the woman in the photo. Jenkins slammed the person behind the Twitter account and pointed out that the woman in the photo isn’t her but is Ingrid Seynhaeven.

“When these man were doing whatever they were doing I was broke a** refugee in London with no passport no name no country no family no one to help me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Surviving on [barely] any food . Sending whatever I could to my parents in Bosnia to survive. working 3 jobs to put my self to college. @entylawyer you knew the truth and yet you did this F*** you for putting me in the same bag with this monster. Woman in the picture is Ingrid Seynhaeven – Victoria Secret Angel Party – Laura Bell Club in NYC April of 1997.”

At the time that the original tweet came out, Perez Hilton called out the author as a “liar” and also pointed out that the photo wasn’t of Jenkins. “That’s not even Diana in that photo! The woman in that picture is Ingrid Seynhaeve,” he wrote. Jenkins’ project “Room 23” is a coffee table book featuring photographs of 100 celebrities, whose proceeds support human rights projects including organizations dedicated to stopping war crimes and genocides.

Jenkins Shared a Video Message From a Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jenkins also posted a 4-minute video on her Instagram of Haris Silajdžić, a Bosnian politician who served as the 3rd Prime Minister of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1993 to 1996. In the video, Silajdžić explained that Jenkins served as his “honorary advisor and sponsor of multiple projects designed to help those in need and especially children.”

He described her as a “successful businesswoman and philanthrope with a big heart.” Silajdžić explained that after the war in Bosnia, Jenkins was a key figure in helping bring international attention to some of Serbia’s actions toward Bosnians. In return, he said she was the target of a character assassination campaign in the Serbian press.

Jenkins Also Addressed the ‘Fake Rumors’ in Her Instagram Caption

The new RHOBH star posted the video with the caption, “Please listen Dr Haris Silajdzic speak . Let’s put ridiculous madam Rumors to rest once and for all . This is the first time i am Speaking on this subject . Fake news are powerful tool in hands of an enemy.” She added:

I spent my adult life fighting for human rights and bringing war criminals to justice. Serbia aggression on Bosnia and Herzegovina brought devastation to so many families and my entire country . It brought so much misery to My family and Me . My brother lost his life defending democracy . No different to what Russia and Putin are doing to Ukraine. In the name of all the victims My decision was to fight them in international courts With everything i had . We won .

Jenkins said she “[paid] the price with these fake rumors designed to assassinate my character and discredit me from world politics and speaking on Bosnia and Herzegovina behalf. Sadly for them It was in vain . Bosnia and Herzegovina is in my heart and my soul and I will always proudly represent.”

