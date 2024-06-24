Former RHOBH Star’s Family Is Growing Again: ‘Lucky Me’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins shared the news that her cat gave birth to several kittens.

“Omg Are you kidding me lol. Lucky me. They said first litter is small ???? Can you guess how many kittens our diva cat delivered in our bedroom yesterday? p.s special thank you and well done @eneyajenkins thanks to your exceptional vet skills and swift action all ? kittens were delivered healthy. Such a pro,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Jenkins has a full house with two young children, two Pomeranian puppies, a cat, and now, an undisclosed number of new kittens.

Many Fans Encouraged Diana Jenkins to Get the Cats Fixed

Jenkins shared a photo of her mama cat with the kittens as well as a video of her daughter, Eliyannah, seeing the newborns, presumably for the first time. Fans reacted to the Instagram post in the comments section.

“Idk why the video of Eli seeing kitties brought tears to my eyes. You’re such a wonderful mother, Diana. Your children are lucky to have you as their mom,” one person wrote.

“Oh how sweet! Your family is growing!! I love how tender your precious daughter is with them,” someone else added.

Meanwhile, quite a few fans wanted to be sure to encourage Jenkins to get all of the cats spayed or neutered.

“Your baby kitty had babies. I would give a huge donation to kitten rescue and have them take over at 8 weeks. If you choose to care for them, make sure you get them fixed this time AT 4 MONTHS OLD which is when they can procreate. That’s why so many teen moms at 6 months old. Gestation period is around 62 days. Please listen this time. You have a platform, PLEASE promote spay and neuter. We are drowning in cats and kittens being born in the streets as it is with no help. Not enough S/N affordable clinics in Los Angeles as it is. Maybe something you can start. Wouldn’t that be wonderful,” a passionate fan commented on Jenkins’ post.

“Please spay and neuter all of them including mum,” another comment read. Jenkins seemed to be more than willing to oblige.

“Oh yeah! I won’t be doing this again,” she responded.

1 of Diana Jenkins’ Puppies Died in October

Jenkins’ house has been filled with babies for a couple of years now.

In December 2022, Jenkins shared that her Pomeranian, Pearl, was expecting puppies. A few months later, Pearl gave birth to two pups. And, a few months after that, Jenkins announced that one of the pups had died.

“R.I.P our little sweet puppy angel. you were so loved my sassy little sweetheart. Today we had devastating news we had to say goodbye to our fur baby at just 10 months old,” Jenkins captioned an Instagram post.

“These little fur babies have a way of finding such a special place in our hearts and saying forever goodbye to them is Heartbreaking,” she added.

When a fan asked Jenkins what happened, she responded, “We don’t know yet. They are doing autopsy on her.”

