RHOBH Star Receives Public Apology Following Major Lawsuit

On June 27, 2023, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins settled a lawsuit with Enty Lawyer, who is responsible for the “Crazy Days and Nights” blog.

A source close to Jenkins confirmed to Heavy that the lawsuit was settled and that Jenkins’ attorneys “filed a notice of dismissal with the court.”

Jenkins received a public apology from Enty Lawyer by way of a statement posted online.

“Over the years, I have posted many statements about Diana Jenkins. I recently removed all of them from my website, social media, and Patreon. I did so because some of them stated or implied things that are not true. Diana is not, nor do I now believe she has ever been, involved in illegal or immoral activity. I regret contributing to this false narrative, and I apologize to Diana and her family for the harm my statements have caused,” read the statement.

Diana Jenkins Also Released a Statement After Settling the Lawsuit

In November 2022, Jenkins filed the lawsuit against Enty Lawyer after the blogger made claims that she was involved in sex trafficking and was linked to Jeffrey Epstein, according to Variety. The false claims and accusations about Jenkins started years before she joined the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” franchise.

Following the lawsuit’s settlement, Jenkins released a statement that she posted on Instagram.

“As many of you know, I filed a lawsuit against Enty Lawyer last year. The goal of that lawsuit was to get him to remove false and harmful statements accusing me of unspeakable acts. I am happy to announce that, this week, Enty Lawyer removed all of the allegations from his blog, social media accounts, and podcast,” she wrote.

“This was a painful and expensive process, but fighting misinformation and bullying online is something I’m passionate about. No one deserves to have their reputation falsely attacked online. I hope that people remember that words published online have effects in the real world too. I am looking forward to putting this painful period behind me,” she added.

Diana Jenkins Received Support From Her Former RHOBH Co-Stars

Jenkins, who announced her departure from the “Beverly Hills” franchise in January 2023, is still friends with a few of her season 12 co-stars, some of whom commented on her post following the settled lawsuit, including Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna.

“YOU deserve the biggest apology from EVERYONE!!!! And we know exactly who they are,” Rinna commented on Jenkins’ post about the apology that she received from Enty Lawyer.

“And that’s it ,,,they talk shit for years and then it’s a sorry that no one prints … your a wonderful kind funny and generous woman … we love you … sorry you were subjected to this,” Dorit Kemlsey’s husband Paul “PK” Kemsley wrote.

Dozens of others also commented on Jenkins’ Instagram posts.

“I have tremendous respect for you and you should have been supported better in my opinion as you are too much of a lady and genuine human to engage in anything like this x congratulations,” read one comment.

“It makes me genuinely sad that people are allowed and get away with spreading stories like this. Just by standing your ground and having a positive outcome hopefully will spur others on to do the same. What a relief for you all,” another Instagram user said.

