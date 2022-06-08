Bravo Alum on RHOBH Star Diana Jenkins: ‘You Can Tell She’s Not That Smart’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins joined the show’s cast for its twelfth season, which premiered in 2022. In a May 2022 YouTube video, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about the new “RHOBH” personality.

During the video, the Bravo alum asked her husband, Rick Leventhal, to give his opinion about Jenkins. He replied that he enjoyed her presence on “RHOBH.”

“I find her entertaining. I do. I think for this show she makes it more fun to watch,” stated the former Fox News correspondent.

He went on to say that he appreciated that “she’s not afraid to speak her mind.”

Dodd then shared her thoughts about Jenkins’ intelligence.

“She puts in her two cents and you’re like okay — you can tell she’s not that smart. I don’t think she is,” said the “RHOC” personality.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Diana Jenkins

During a May 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, “RHOBH” star Crystal Kung Minkoff revealed that she and Jenkins were friendly with each other before she joined the show’s cast.

“I’ve known Diana for five or six years and I knew she would be an incredible addition because she just doesn’t hold back, she feels how she feels and she doesn’t allow space to change,” said Minkoff.

The mother of two shared that she was close to other members of the “RHOBH” cast during a May 2022 interview with In The Know. She noted that she has become friends with Sutton Stracke after having issues with her throughout the show’s eleventh season.

“We tried to stick a pin in it last year, like half way through, but it still felt lingering for me and I’m sure it was for her because you can’t just after weeks of arguing resolve it. But we both made that commitment to chill like we did and we were able to even off camera get to know each other better,” said the reality television personality.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed Her Eating Disorder

While speaking to In The Know, Minkoff revealed that she decided to be transparent about having an eating disorder in “RHOBH” season 12. She shared that she has “had an eating disorder for over 30 years now.”

“It’s very much a part of me and almost I think what I realized while filming is a little too like to comfortable and I think that’s probably why I started discussing it because I felt very comfortable about it yet I didn’t want it to not — I still really need to work on it,” stated Minkoff.

She then shared that she was initially not interested in discussing her issues with food on the hit Bravo series. She clarified that she “weirdly felt comfortable and safe” to speak about her eating disorder with her castmates.

“I knew that it was really important to be just really authentic and it’s a part of me and we’re all whole people and we all have great things about our lives and struggles and that is mine. It’s going to be hard to watch I’m sure,” stated the Bravo star.

READ NEXT: RHONY Star Confirms She Will Not Be Returning to the Show