Bravo Alum Believes RHOBH Star Has Overstayed Her Welcome

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave joined the show’s cast for season 8 in 2018. The reality television personality exited the series following season 10. During a December 2022 appearance on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast, hosted by Zack Peter, the All In founder spoke about current Bravo stars.

While recording the podcast episode, Peter asked Arroyave which Housewife “has overstayed her welcome.” The 41-year-old shared that she did not find Diana Jenkins, who began starring on RHOBH during season 12, particularly entertaining. She clarified she enjoyed her company when she met with her in person.

“Overstayed her welcome — I mean, I will just go to ‘Beverly Hills,’ and it’s only been one season but I don’t need to see Diana again. I feel like I really liked her when I met her but she was something else on this show and I didn’t need to see it,” said the All In founder.

Arroyave then shared that she believed Diana, who was once married to British financier Roger Jenkins, was too wealthy to be a successful Bravo star.

“If you are so rich, don’t go on the ‘Housewives,’ like really if you are so over the top rich, and you can sue anybody you want, you can do this, you can do that, you are not going to deliver in the same way someone who is a little bit thirsty is going to deliver,” explained Arroyave.

Diana Jenkins Announced Her Pregnancy in December 2022

In December 2022, Diana announced she was pregnant with her fourth child. As fans are aware, the 49-year-old was open about suffering from a miscarriage following the birth of her youngest daughter, Eliyanah Monroe, 2, during RHOBH season 12.

On December 14, 2022, Diana shared a video of herself following bedrest orders with her Instagram followers. The RHOBH star wore loungewear as she held onto a tray of food.

“I am taking my bed rest so seriously that I can’t even laugh at myself. For all the haters don’t point out the obvious . I am Fully aware how ridiculous I am,” read the caption of the post.

Sutton Stracke Mentioned Diana Jenkins in November 2022

RHOBH personality Sutton Stracke was at odds with Diana throughout RHOBH season 12. During a November 2022 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual RealiTy” podcast, hosted by Daniel Murphy and Evan Real, Stracke briefly mentioned her castmate. When Murphy shared he would not mind if Diana did not return to RHOBH for future seasons, the Georgia native replied, “I think I might agree with that statement.”

While recording the “Virtual RealiTy” podcast episode, Stracke also discussed Kathy Hilton’s behavior at the season 12 reunion special. She revealed she had given the socialite advice before filming the reunion, which she decided to ignore.

“I had spoken to Kathy before the reunion. I said ‘listen, just don’t be defensive when you come in’ and then I hadn’t spoken to her for a couple of days and then it was like oh gosh, well, she didn’t take my advice. Here she goes. And you know, Kathy’s going to be Kathy,” shared Stracke.

