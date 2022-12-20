Pregnant RHOBH Star Gives First Update on Baby #4

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with her fourth child.

Diana Jenkins and Asher Monroe are expecting their second child together, though it is still very early on in the pregnancy. Jenkins is a mom to Innis, 22, and Eneya, 19, from her marriage to Roger Jenkins. She and Monroe are also parents to Eliyanah, 2.

On December 9, 2022, Page Six reported that Jenkins was “a few weeks pregnant,” which is why she didn’t attend the People’s Choice Awards a few nights prior. Although Jenkins hadn’t shared her baby news with the world at the time, a source told the outlet that the reality star was “feeling great” but was put on “bed rest” because of her “health history.”

Although Jenkins and Monroe still haven’t made their exciting news official, Jenkins has responded to a couple of fan comments about the pregnancy on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenkins Said She Has a ‘Long Way to Go’ in Her Pregnancy

Based on Page Six’s report, it seems as though Jenkins may have only recently found out that she is pregnant with her fourth child. It’s still very early on in her pregnancy, which could be why she and Monroe aren’t ready to shout the news from the rooftops.

On season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Jenkins, 49, spoke candidly about suffering a miscarriage. However, it seems she and Monroe are still hopeful that they will be able to add to their family.

On December 10, 2022, Jenkins shared a video of the inside of her home all decorated for Christmas.

“If what I read is true, ( I don’t believe everything I read, and only half of what I see ), I wish you the very best,” one fan commented on Jenkins’ Instagram video. The RHOBH star responded with a string of praying hands emoji.

“Mazel Tov in your pregnancy,” another comment read.

“Long way to go but thank you,” Jenkins responded, adding several prayer hand emoji once more.

On December 11, 2022, Jenkins shared another video on her Instagram feed. This time, her RHOBH co-star Kathy Hilton popped by the comments section to say “congratulations” and Jenkins responded with three red heart emoji.

Jenkins Missed Garcelle Beauvais’ Party Because She Was Put on Bed Rest

Jenkins revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage during filming for season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

At one point during the season, she had sent out a group text, letting the other ladies know why she wouldn’t be able to attend Garcelle Beauvais’ party.

“Well, I don’t normally do this in a group text, but doctors are putting me on bed rest to stop bleeding,” she shared. “This trip and flying and drinking and burning my candle both ends after losing baby, bleeding for eight weeks straight after miscarriage, and four major surgeries that followed in last few weeks to save my uterus was not very intelligent thing to do,” she added.

The other women didn’t seem super supportive at the time, with both Beauvais and Lisa Rinna appearing to throw shade at Jenkins.

Jenkins joined RHOBH on season 12 and it’s unclear if she will be back for season 13.

