RHOBH Star Cradles Baby Bump in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins walked the red carpet at Elton John’s Oscar viewing party on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Jenkins’ company, Neuro Drinks was a presenting sponsor at the event.

Jenkins cradled her baby bump while wearing a white Tom Ford gown. She paired the look with a Christian Dior Jacket, Bottega Veneta shoes and Graff jewelry. This marked the first public appearance by Jenkins, who was placed on bedrest for the first trimester of her pregnancy.

Ahead of the event, a source close to Jenkins told Heavy that she is feeling “great” as she awaits the arrival of her baby girl, who is due in August 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins Was ‘Thrilled’ To See Her RHOBH Castmates

Jenkins has been very good friends with Elton John and David Furnish for many years, a source tells Heavy. Both Jenkins and her company have been longtime supporters of the Elton John Aids Foundation (EJAF).

A source close to Jenkins told Heavy that she was ” thrilled to be at the event and spend time with her castmates.” Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Crystal Kung Minkoff were in attendance, as were Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley. Jenkins shared various pictures with her RHOBH pals on Instagram after the event.

“Oh what a night. Congratulations @ejaf @eltonjohn @davidfurnish on such a successful event . Big thank you to all my friends for dressing up showing up donating and supporting 🙏 Love you all dearly,” she captioned an Instagram post on March 13, 2023.

“Neuro Drinks is delighted to be sponsoring the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party this Sunday! Over 37 Million people live with HIV worldwide, and although much has been achieved, there is still much more to be done. The Elton John AIDS Foundation has successfully raised much-needed funds for over 28 years to keep pushing the fight to #EndAIDS by 2030, making sure those most vulnerable are not left behind,” reads a post that was uploaded on the company’s official Facebook page on February 7, 2023.

Diana Jenkins Will Not Be on RHOBH Season 13

Jenkins’ doctor advised her to take it easy throughout her pregnancy after she suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2022. Although she shared that she’s off of bed rest, it is still imperative for her to live as stress-free as possible while she’s carrying her fourth child; Jenkins is a mom to daughter Eliyannah with fiance Asher Monroe and has two older children from a previous relationship.

For this reason, Jenkins decided it was best for her not to return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she captioned an Instagram post on January 9, 2023.

Days earlier, her RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna announced her decision to leave the show.

Jenkins is still close with some of her RHOBH castmates, but it’s unknown if she will make any guest appearances on season 13.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Loses It While Filming Reunion