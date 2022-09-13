RHOBH Star Sparks Departure Speculation With Post About ‘Endings’

The latest Instagram photo posted by “The Real Housewives of Beerly Hills” newbie Diana Jenkins sparked speculation among fans that she was hinting at her departure from the show.

Jenkins’ photo, posted on September 11, came shortly after the RHOBH cast members reunited for the taping of the season 12 reunion. Along with the photo of a sunset, Jenkins wrote, “Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too.” She added a prayer hands emoji, an orange heart, and a hand waving.

While Andy Cohen shared that the RHOBH reunion was filmed on September 9, TMZ reported that Jenkins wasn’t present for the filming but would be participating by Zoom. The publication shared that a source revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19, which is why she couldn’t attend the reunion in person.

Fans Speculated That Jenkins Was Announcing Her Departure From RHOBH & Said They ‘Hoped’ She Was

Jenkins’ post prompted a lot of speculation from fans who wondered if she was hinting at an upcoming departure from RHOBH. In a Reddit thread titled, “Is this Diana confirming her exit from RHOBH??” many fans replied that they were hopeful she would be leaving the show after just one season. “When they announced she wouldn’t be coming to the Reunion I was actually excited because I knew that meant it’s almost for sure she wouldn’t be coming back,” someone wrote.

One person wrote, “Yeah she’s the type to leave passive suggestive captions.” Someone wrote that she was “hopefully” leaving with fingers crossed while another said, “Hopefully for us and for her she’s done.” One person ripped Jenkins, “Don’t endings require beginnings?” Someone wrote, “I hope she and her tongue does not come back next season.”

A few people said they thought Jenkins was trolling fans, with someone writing, “She obviously posted this to mess with everyone and I have a sad, sinking feeling that she’s talking about her vacation.” Someone said, “Even the villains can be a guilty pleasure to watch but not Diana. No thanks. I’d rather watch paint dry.”

One person wrote, “She’s just so deeply unpleasant and unwatchable. I wouldn’t mind a good love-to-hate villain, but she’s not even that.. she’s just not interesting, enough. One season was more than enough, so I don’t need her for another.” Someone else said, “This post has the energy of someone who has been on the franchise for a decade. Girl never even got started. Cringe.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Addressed Fan Reactions to Diana Jenkins’ Debut on RHOBH

Crystal Kung Minkoff addressed Jenkins’ debut on RHOBH for season 12 and acknowledged that she’s not been a popular addition for the majority of fans online. In a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kung Minkoff said, “the people that I talk to in real life, like my friends, love her on the show [but] the audience online seems to not like her.”

She said she thinks it’s because Jenkins is a “black-and-white person” and is “less forgiving” if she feels as though she’s been wronged and “the audience doesn’t like that.” Kung Minkoff added, “I get why people are hard on her, but that’s just who she is and I appreciate that she won’t adjust.” She said:

Like, that I think people don’t appreciate in her. Whereas other people move their personalities around to fit, she won’t and like, what else do you want? Do you want real, or do you want someone that’s gonna [be fake], right? She doesn’t adjust, and I think that that’s what people ask for and so it’s like, take it or leave it. But that’s her.

