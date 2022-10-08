Fans Confused by Diana Jenkins’s Video for RHOBH Reunion

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 newbie Diana Jenkins was called out by fans after posting a video of herself getting glammed up for the Bravo show’s reunion taping.

On October 4, Jenkins posted a quick video showing herself sitting in front of a camera and a ring light. The entrepreneur was wearing a green dress and the camera showed someone touching up her makeup. On October 6, the trailer for the RHOBH season 12 reunion dropped and showed a brief shot of Jenkins, confirming that the look in her Instagram video was for the season 12 reunion.

However, as was previously reported by People, Jenkins couldn’t attend the reunion in person because she’d contracted COVID-19 and appeared virtually for the taping. Fans took to Jenkins’ video to point out that although sources close to Jenkins had shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19, neither she nor her makeup artist wore masks in the video.

Fans Slammed Diana Jenkins for Showing Her Makeup Artist Without a Mask Despite the RHOBH Star Apparently Missing the Reunion Due to COVID-19

Jenkins was ripped by many RHOBH viewers in the comments of her Instagram post as well as on Reddit in a thread titled, “Diana posts herself getting her reunion makeup done by a maskless person when she allegedly had COVID? Hmm.” A lot of the critical comments expressed skepticism that Jenkins had actually missed the reunion due to COVID-19.

“They said she had Covid but not in a mask nor is anybody else,” someone wrote. “Guessing she just didn’t want to show up in person for the reunion.” Another person asked, “Wasn’t she suuuuuuper sick?!” with an eye-roll emoji.

Someone else commented, “This woman is so full of s***. I truly hope she is One&Done.” One person shared, “We all knew it was BS but I wonder if she came up with the COVID excuse or it was the network’s idea to keep her away.”

Several Outlets Reported That Diana Jenkins Would Be Missing the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion But Would Appear Virtually

On September 9, just before the RHOBH season 12 reunion was filmed, People reported that the newest cast member would only be attending virtually. A source close to Jenkins told the publication that Jenkins was “quite disappointed” that she couldn’t go but had just tested positive for COVID-19.

People wrote that Jenkins tested positive for the virus the week before flying home to Los Angeles from her vacation in Hawaii. “Last week, she returned to LA from Hawaii to make preparations for the reunion,” the source told People. “She had a couture dress fitting that she was very excited about.”

However, the reality star caught COVID-19, likely while traveling back to the mainland U.S., the insider told the outlet. Another source confirmed that Jenkins would be participating remotely and had a lot that she wanted to discuss. “Diana is looking forward to addressing some of the unresolved issues between her and some of her cast mates,” they shared. “She’s not afraid of a fight, and knows she has the truth on her side.”

