RHOBH Star Hired 24/7 Security After Cyberbully Attack

A star from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has hired security following the cyberbully attack of a co-star’s son.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins Hired ‘Four Personal Bodyguards’ Due to ‘Credible Death Threats’ Following Cyber Attack of RHOBH Son

A source told Page Six that Diana Jenkins has hired extra security after she was threatened by RHOBH fans following a cyber attack on a 14-year-old child.

“Diana’s team of security experts advised her to hire four personal bodyguards as they believe credible death threats have been made,” the source told the outlet. “The bodyguards are 24/7. She’s taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family.”

This comes after Jax Nilon was targeted with comments including death threats during an online feud between Garcelle Beauvais and Jenkins. Fans did some digging and found that many of the racist and toxic comments came from bots, which fans felt were hired by Jenkins.

“I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyber bullying of Garcelle’s son. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world,” Jenkins wrote on Instagram on August 26, 2022. “To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening our lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear.”

The comments on the latest posts by Jenkins have been disabled but that didn’t stop fans from discussing her on Reddit.

“It feels like a microaggression. To minimise the awful thing that Garcelle’s son experienced,” a fan pointed out.

“I don’t know why it’s necessary to link the article. Just condemn the treatment of Garcelle’s son and move on,” someone said.

“And she disabled comments bc she knows,” a comment reads. “She knows this is a BS response all about her and the other ladies kids. Taking as much attention off the fact this happened to Garcelle’s son Jax.

“Oh F Off woman,” a fan wrote.

Bravo Stepped in to Urge Fans to ‘Refrain From Targeting Our Cast and Their Families With Harmful Rhetoric’

The entire scene even caused Bravo to release a statement asking fans to refrain from harassment.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the statement reads. “We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

The whole thing was brought to the attention of fans when, on August 23, Nilon shared a video featuring a handful of comments he has received. “im a f****** 14 year old leave me alone please,” Nilon wrote on the video which was then shared on Reddit.

He then released a second longer statement via his mother’s official Instagram account the following day.

“Well I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. it is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media,” he wrote. “I just want to be a normal kid.”

READ NEXT: Diana Jenkins Ripped Over Statement Following Online Bullying