Fans Criticize Diana Jenkins for Instagram Video About Sutton Stracke & Garcelle Beauvais

Diana Jenkins began starring on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during its twelfth season, which premiered in May 2022. The reality television personality has been at odds with her castmate Sutton Stracke throughout season 12. In season 12, episode 14, Jenkins also questioned why Garcelle Beauvais seems to be closed off.

On August 20, the 49-year-old uploaded an Instagram video that featured Beauvais speaking about her in an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show.”

“If Diana was kinder to Sutton, we could have been friends but the way she’s acted up until now — why would I be friends with her if she’s treating my friend this way, it’s just a matter of time before it comes around to me, so I’m okay with that,” explained the “Coming to America” actress.

Stracke chimed in that “it shows you who she is as a person.”

Jenkins’ video also featured scenes from season 12, including moments where Stracke called her an “a*******” and an “m*********” during their intense conversation at Beauvais’ birthday party.

“It shows you who she is as a person 👏👏👏,” read the caption of the post.

Several Instagram users shared their thoughts about the video.

“Thank you for being you!!! Stay true,” wrote a commenter.

“I love Sutton she calls all you guys out ! If it wasn’t for Sutton the show be pretty boring,” added another.

“Are you that delusional ? :( Sutton was responding to you in 80% of those clips,” asserted a social media user.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions on the Video

A Reddit user uploaded the video on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Several commenters shared their opinions on the matter.

“What was Diana’s purpose in making and sharing this? If it was to prove Garcelle right with some evidence….then CONGRATS DIANA, YOU ARE THE WORSTEST,” wrote a commenter.

“shes sooo weird,” shared a different person.

“This isn’t the flex Diana thinks it is. Just makes her look petty,” added a different person.

“Lmao she’s gonna look SO STUPID at the reunion I can’t wait. Dumb a**,” shared a commenter.

“Lol what is she even trying to prove? That she is a horrible person with a terrible attitude? Because she succeed into doing that perfectly with her post,” commented a Bravo fan.

“Diana is odd. If she’s this successfully BILLIONAIRE with multiple homes in multiple countries and has the money to send her staff to her vacations AHEAD OF HER to prep for her then y is she wasting her time posting Sutton slander…weirdooooooooo. JUSTICE FOR SUTTON,” chimed in a sixth Reddit user.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed Diana Jenkins in June 2022

Jenkins’ co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff, who joined the RHOBH cast in season 11, shared her thoughts about the mother of three while speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada in June 2022. The 39-year-old revealed that she has known Jenkins for over five years. She also noted that she was aware her castmate “would be kind of polarizing.”

“She and I got really close over the season. She’s a really good person and I hope we get to see that side of her. She can be tough though. She really doesn’t hold back,” said Minkoff.

