EXCLUSIVE: Odd Social Media Activity Affects RHOBH Villain

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has her team working on clearing up some social media confusion.

Diana Jenkins is a newcomer on the RHOBH cast and she’s definitely stirred things up throughout season 12. Fans of the show have very strong opinions of her and she has been heavily criticized on social media over the past few weeks that the show has been airing on Bravo.

On August 29, 2022, RHOBH fans noticed that a Twitter account that used Jenkins’ Instagram handle, “sdjneuro,” had been suspended. Several people started wondering why Jenkins had been suspended from the social media platform and rumors have been circulating since.

However, Heavy reached out to Jenkins’ rep to clear up any and all confusion. The Twitter account that was suspended was not Jenkins’ actual account. It was a fake account that her team worked to get shut down.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenkins Hasn’t Used Twitter ‘in Years’

Although Jenkins is active on Instagram, her Twitter account hasn’t been used in years. The account that is listed on her website does not have any tweets. The account is not verified and only has 40 followers.

A quick Twitter search of “Diana Jenkins” will kick back a handful of accounts appear to belong to Jenkins. However, her team is said to be working on getting these accounts suspended. Jenkins’ rep confirmed this with Heavy.

“Diana’s team is working on taking down fake accounts that purport to be her. That account is one of them. Diana hasn’t posted on Twitter in years. When she does, it will come from a verified account,” her rep told us.

Fans seemed confused by the “sdjneuro” account because some say that other Housewives have tagged that account when tagging her on Twitter. Nevertheless, the account is fake and Twitter has taken it down.

Some RHOBH viewers have accused Jenkins of setting up a bot attack on Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax. About a week ago, Jax received several harassing messages on social media and fans have accused Jenkins of being behind it. She has denied the rumors and, according to Page Six, she hired security to protect her and her family in the aftermath.

“Diana’s team of security experts advised her to hire four personal bodyguards as they believe credible death threats have been made,” a source told Page Six. “The bodyguards are 24/7. She’s taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family,” the source added.

Some RHOBH Were Happy at the Idea of Jenkins Being Suspended on Twitter

Fans have been talking about the fake account being suspended, many celebrating the move, not realizing that it wasn’t actually Jenkins’ real account that Twitter took action against. The comments were on a screenshot of the suspended account by “bravoandcocktails_” on Instagram.

“Twitter got it right. Next is Instagram,” read one Instagram user’s comment on a post about the suspended account.

“The way she talks to people on social media..no wonder..won’t miss her,” someone else wrote.

“Wish we could suspend her in actual life as well. Good riddance,” a third RHOBH fan said.

“@bravoandy Do the right thing and get rid of her. You know what she did and doesn’t deserve a platform,” a fourth comment read.

“Diana is cancelled,” another person added, with the clapping hands emoji.

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna Dragged for ‘Obnoxious’ Instagram Post