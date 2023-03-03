RHOBH Star Shares Big Baby Update After Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

Pregnant “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins has shared a pregnancy update with fans after going in for her 17-week ultrasound.

“What’s up. It’s 17 weeks and I am chilling in here. Good news. Doctor says we can fly,” Jenkins captioned a video of her recent ultrasound, giving fans their first look at her baby.

Jenkins’ pregnancy was first reported by Page Six in December 2022. She is a mother to two adult children, Innis and Eneya, with ex Roger Jenkins, and also has a daughter named Eliyanah with her fiance, Asher Monroe.

In January 2023, she announced her decision to leave RHOBH after just one season.

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

RHOBH Stars Showed Support for Diana Jenkins in the Comments Section of Her Instagram Post

After Jenkins shared the news that she’s in the clear in her second trimester, she received dozens of comments from friends and fans alike, including messages from her former RHOBH co-stars.

“Hello little one!” Dorit Kemsley wrote, while both Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne left strings of red heart emoji.

“Yess!! So happy for you and your little one,” read a comment from a fan.

“How excited & relieved you must feel seeing your little miracle! Safe travels,” someone else added.

“This is wonderful news!! Wishing you all the happiness & luck in the world,” another Instagram user said.

Jenkins did not reveal the sex of her baby, but fans now know that she is due in the summer of 2023.

Diana Jenkins Previously Suffered a Miscarriage

A few days after Page Six’s report came out, Jenkins revealed that she was on bed rest.

“I am taking my bed rest so seriously that I can’t even laugh at my self. For all the haters don’t point obvious i am Fully aware how ridiculous I am,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Doctors put Jenkins on bedrest as a precaution after she suffered a miscarriage.

On the 12th season of RHOBH, Jenkins told her fellow castmates the news via text. “Well, I don’t normally do this in a group text, but doctors are putting me on bed rest to stop bleeding,” she shared, according to E! News.

“This trip and flying and drinking and burning my candle both ends after losing baby, bleeding for eight weeks straight after miscarriage, and four major surgeries that followed in last few weeks to save my uterus was not very intelligent thing to do,” the text continued.

