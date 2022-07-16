RHOBH Alum Says She Doesn’t Think Diana Jenkins Will Return for Future Seasons

Diana Jenkins joined the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast during its twelfth season, which premiered in 2022. During season 12, the 49-year-old has had issues with her co-star, Sutton Stracke. For instance, in season 12, episode 8, Stracke and the entrepreneur had an intense conversation at Garcelle Beauvais’ party but eventually hugged. However, during season 12, episode 10, Jenkins revealed that she still had a problem with her co-star and that she was being “fake” when she hugged her.

During a July 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Tamra Judge of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame and former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared their thoughts about the scene in season 12, episode 10.

Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Diana Jenkins

While recording the podcast episode, Judge asserted that Jenkins and Stracke’s lunch date was “painful.”

“Like I would have gotten up and walked out if it was me doing that. But, you know what those girls are exactly alike but total opposites. They are extremes, the opposite,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.

Arroyave shared similar comments, stating, “I just feel like they both behave the same way but they both have a slightly different delivery.”

Later on in the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, the “RHOBH” alum read a fan comment that suggested Sheree Zampino should replace Jenkins as a full-time cast member. Judge shared that she believed “that’s going to happen.” Arroyave agreed with her podcast co-host and stated she “feel[s] like there’s going to be a little bit of revamp next year.” Judge then shared that she believes Jenkins will quit the series.

“I do think that Diana’s going to walk away on her own,” stated the mother of four.

Arroyave chimed in that she was under the same impression.

“I do too. I mean I don’t know that she necessarily would have been asked back, but I feel it. I wouldn’t even be surprised if she didn’t show up to the reunion. Like she doesn’t need the money… She’s not into the drama, she’s creating her own drama because she’s so unaware,” stated the former “RHOBH” personality.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Diana Jenkins in June 2022

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada in June 2022, “RHOBH” star Crystal Kung Minkoff discussed Jenkins. She shared that she believes the mother of three was well-received by her co-stars during the production of the show’s twelfth season.

“I don’t think I was well-received this year as much as she was her first year with the group. She walked in and everyone kind of loved her, not everybody — many were welcoming and love her and I’ve known her for maybe five or six years and I knew she would be kind of polarizing but she and I got really close over the season,” said Minkoff.

The 39-year-old went on to say that Jenkins “is a really good person.”

“I hope we get to see that side of her. She can be tough though. She’s really – like she doesn’t hold back,” said the reality television personality with a laugh.

During the Entertainment Tonight Canada interview, Minkoff also talked about starring in a Bravo series while being a mother of two.

“Especially when I have a driver — usually if there’s any alcohol they have car service right? And I always take advantage, and I would say take me straight to the playdate and I would go hang out with my friends and I would say I hang out with the same group of my friends and the kids at least three, four days a week and I go and we play mahjong, the kids play outside, I just go deep back into my normal life,” said the “RHOBH” star.

