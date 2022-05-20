Dina Manzo Addresses Teresa Giudice’s Engagement Party Drama

Dina Manzo last appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey” during the show’s sixth season. However, she is still friends with her former co-star Teresa Giudice, who is engaged to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

During the “RHONJ” season 12 reunion special, Giudice acknowledged that her castmate Dolores Catania did not attend her engagement party. The mother of four stated that the 51-year-old did not receive an invitation due to the fact that she and her former partner, Dr. David Principe, neglected to go on dates accompanied by the engaged couple. However, in a May 2022 appearance on “The Slut Pig Podcast,” Giudice suggested she chose to not include Catania to make Dina feel more comfortable, as reported by Page Six. She explained that the mother of two “and Dina do not speak.”

While recording a May episode of her podcast, “Dina Does,” Dina addressed the drama surrounding Giudice’s engagement party.

Dina Manzo Spoke About Teresa Giudice’s Engagement Party

During the “Dina Does” episode, Dina noted that she and her husband, Dave Cantin, were present when Ruelas proposed to Giudice during their trip to Greece in October 2021. She then explained that she was not interested in attending her former co-star’s engagement party because she does not like being in New Jersey. She shared that she has felt uncomfortable in her home state ever since a 2017 incident involving her ex-husband, Thomas “Tommy” Manzo. According to NBC New York, Tommy was “charged in a new indictment with acting as an accomplice in a 2017 home invasion.” The publication reported that Dina and Cantin “were attacked during” the incident, which occurred in their townhouse, located in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

“I run into New Jersey and I run out as soon as I can, so for me to go into this event, first of all it was a huge deal, emotionally and PTSD wise, everything. If you guys remember the incident happened on the night of Teresa’s small dinner party for [her daughter] Audriana’s christening so it was a little too close to comfort,” said the California resident.

The 50-year-old shared that she initially declined the invitation. However, Giudice encouraged her to attend the party as “part of [her] therapy.” She then noted that she told the “Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again” author that she would prefer to not interact with individuals, like Catania, who have a connection to her ex-husband’s family.

“I said ‘Listen there are some people that are very intertwined in the Manzo family, and Dolores and her family are very much intertwined and I don’t feel comfortable with that I just don’t feel comfortable with that.’ So I said ‘I 1000 percent want you to have everyone you want there. I am going to bow out,’ I really wanted to bow out at that point,” recalled the mother of one.

She then asserted that Giudice was being truthful at the “RHONJ” reunion.

“[Teresa] was like, ‘Luis and I just discussed it. You and Dave are close to both of us’ and this is where the piece at the reunion comes in, she was like ‘we really want people that know both of us, at the wedding we’ll have everyone individually. Dolores has only met Luis a couple times, they like each other, but they are not close, we never double dated,’” stated Dina.

She also noted that she and Catania have interacted since their “falling out of friendship” and were “very cordial.”

Dolores Catania Discussed Dina Manzo

During a May 2022 Page Six interview, Catania spoke about not securing spot at Giudice’s engagement party. While speaking to the publication, she explained she and Dina organically stopped being friends.

“Sometimes friendships have expiration dates. There’s no rhyme or reason why two people have to always stay in each other’s lives. You don’t need to get in a fight to go separate ways,” said the mother of two. “She moved to California, I’m here on the show, she’s not. Long before she moved to California, she was on the show and I wasn’t and I was doing different things. I was on a different journey than she was and our friendship didn’t stay together. But we didn’t have a fight.”

She also noted that she believed she and Dina will be fine interacting when they attend Giudice’s upcoming nuptials. She told the publication: