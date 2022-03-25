Former RHONJ Star Suffers Heartbreaking Loss

A former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is mourning the loss of a beloved pet. On March 24, 2022, Dina Manzo confirmed that her cat, Grandma Wrinkles, has died.

“We lost a Little Legend yesterday… and I lost another huge chunk of my heart. God bless your beautiful sweet soul my Grandma Wrinkles. Your ancient wisdom and loving purrs will forever be a part of me,” Manzo captioned an Instagram post.

The hairless cat was a big part of Manzo’s family. Back in 2009, she explained how Grandma Wrinkles got her name.

“She looks just like our grandmother. She was the best grandmother in the world. And she tanned and she smoked too much, so she had these big blue eyes and she was all wrinkled like Grandma Wrinkles,” Manzo said during the RHONJ reunion, according to People magazine.

It’s unknown how old Grandma Wrinkles was at the time of her death.

Manzo Shared That Grandma Wrinkles’ Passing Was ‘Peaceful and Painless’

Manzo is an animal lover and has often shared photos and videos of her pets on social media. In 2016, Manzo revealed that Grandma Wrinkles was having some health issues.

According to an Instagram post, the cat’s bloodwork showed a high white blood cell count. The vet ended up finding a “very small growth in what used to be the ovary area.” Manzo said that Grandma Wrinkles was acting fine and eating as usual, so she would simply be monitored. She went on to live six more years. It’s unclear if that growth may have had anything to do with her death.

Manzo did share that Grandma Wrinkles wasn’t in any type of pain when she died.

“Her transition was peaceful and painless but still so deeply brutal for me. I must have kissed her wrinkled little head ten million times and it still wasn’t enough. Please say a prayer her bonded sister Ladybug adjusts to life without her stinky needy best friend,” her recent Instagram caption continued.

“I can’t wait to see you in my dreams Gramella. Give Gracie and Botox kisses for us. I know they were waiting for you on the other side of the rainbow bridge. Rest {and play} easy now Gram Gram and know you are so incredibly loved,” she added.

Manzo also took to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for their love and support during this difficult time. She said that she’s “doing okay” and that she was planning on going back to work because “sitting around crying doesn’t help anyone.” Manzo also said that she will be having a few people on her podcast to “talk about grief” and wants to focus on mourning a pet, since so many people experience the heartbreak.

Andy Cohen Paid Tribute to Grandma Wrinkles on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

It seems as though everyone who knew Manzo had fond memories of Grandma Wrinkles. And, on the March 23, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen paid tribute to the cat.

“When we first met Grandma Wrinkles on Season 1 of Jersey Housewives, Dina said she looked just like our grandmother… she tanned and she smoked too much, she had these big blue eyes, and she was all wrinkled — like Grandma Wrinkles,” Cohen recalled.

“One of my all-time favorite Clubhouse memories was during our New Year’s show in 2011. Before I was getting drunk on CNN, I did it on Bravo once, and I officiated the wedding between Grandma Wrinkles and Giggy, surrounded by Bravo’s best and brightest,” he added.

Meanwhile, RHONJ fans took to a Reddit thread to share their thoughts on Grandma Wrinkles.

