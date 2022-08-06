Dina Manzo Posts Cryptic Messages Ahead of Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are celebrating their wedding on August 6, 2022, in New Jersey. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars will be surrounded by family and friends as they exchange vows at Park Chateau Estate and Garden in East Brunswick and the event will be filmed by Bravo, according to People magazine.

There are a few people, however, who will not be attending Giudice’s wedding. For starters, Giudice’s only brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa, will not be going. The relatively last-minute decision came after a huge fight, according to Page Six.

Another person who won’t be at the wedding is Giudice’s longtime best friend, Dina Manzo. Manzo was not only on the guest list but was actually one of Giudice’s bridesmaids. However, a source told Page Six that Manzo wanted nothing to do with being on television and didn’t want to attend if TV cameras were involved. Ultimately, she decided it was best for her to sit it out.

Sources Said That Giudice Was Fine With Manzo’s Decision to Skip the Wedding

After news broke that Manzo would not be attending the wedding, a source told Page Six that Giudice wasn’t upset with her friend and that the two were still close despite rumors to the contrary.

“Teresa respects Dina’s wishes and looks forward to celebrating with her in the future. They remain as close as ever,” a source told the outlet. “Dina has made it clear that she does not want to be on camera, and Teresa is OK with it,” the source added.

While Manzo and Giudice still follow each other on social media, they haven’t shared any pictures together since May 2022.

Manzo Shared Cryptic Posts on Instagram

Based on social media footage of Giudice’s bridal shower and rehearsal dinner, Manzo wasn’t involved in any pre-wedding festivities. These events were filmed by Bravo, which could be the reason for Manzo’s absence.

However, in the hours leading up to Giudice’s wedding, Manzo took to Instagram to share some posts about letting go.

On August 5, 2022, Manzo shared a quote.

“The more you let go, the more your point of attraction elevates. The more your point of attraction elevates, the more your experiences align with your most deeply rooted desires. In other words, the more you heal, the more you live. There is no more important work you can do, than the work you’re doing for yourself in this journey,” it read.

A few hours later, Manzo shared a paragraph about knowing “when to end things.”

“And I hope you have the courage to see endings as beautiful, transformative stepping stones. I hope you have the courage to let love, and opportunity move through you like rain,” the message began.

“Please, I hope you have the courage to move forward. I hope you have the courage to walk with grace,” the paragraph concluded.

