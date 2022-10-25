SEE IT: Dina Manzo Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Lexi

Dina Manzo shared a photo of her daughter in honor of National Daughter’s Day which took place on September 25, 2022.

“Ooopps I missed yesterdays insta-holiday so here’s a photo of my fabulous daughter the day after #nationaldaughtersday. Love you @bohochicken,” the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star captioned her post.

“Thanks mom,” Lexi wrote in the comments.

Manzo is a mom to one child — Lexi Ioannou — who is 26-years-old. She appeared on RHONJ a few times alongside her mom, but she has definitely grown up in the years that Manzo has been off the show.

Manzo was an OG on the Bravo series, appearing in the first two seasons before taking a break. She was a guest during season 4 and returned as a full-time Housewife for season 6 before leaving reality television behind in 2014. At the time, Lexi was 18.

Here’s what you need to know:

Manzo Doesn’t Share Pictures of Her Daughter Often

Although Manzo is very close to her daughter, she doesn’t really post much about her on social media. Despite being on reality television for a few years, Manzo lives a relatively private life and seems to respect her daughter’s boundaries.

In fact, the last time that Manzo shared a picture of her daughter was in September 2021. Lexi does, however, have her own public Instagram account where she posts fairly frequently. However, since most RHONJ fans follow Manzo and not her daughter, many were loving the pic that Manzo shared and couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful they think Lexi is.

“Dina, I remember your sweet daughter from the show. She has grown into a beautiful young woman. Blessings to you and your beautiful family,” one person commented.

“Lexi ?? Omg she is stunning,” someone else added.

“She’s looking more and more like you. Beautiful young lady,” a third comment read.

Manzo Shared a Post in Honor of Her Daughter’s 21st Birthday in 2017

One of the most surprising photos that Manzo shared of her daughter was a sort of then-and-now post in honor of Lexi’s 21st birthday in 2017. The first picture was taken years ago and the second was of Lexi later on in life.

“That little geeky girl with the candy obsession is all grown up and 21yrs old today. I could go on and on about how proud I am blah blah blah but she already knows all that! Shine on @bohochicken shine on. (Ps No she hasn’t had an ounce of plastic surgery, she gets it from her mama) Party tonight in NYC!!! Whoop whoop!!!” Manzo captioned her post.

Fans were amazed to see the difference in Lexi, who had definitely grown up quite a bit since she was on reality television with her mom.

“Omg!! Little Lexi is all grown up now ☺️☺️ Beautiful young lady,” one person commented on that post.

“She’s grown up so much. She’s Gorgeous but she was just precious on the left pic too,” another Instagram user said.

“She is gorgeous you have every right to be proud of her. Congrats on being the mom you are,” a third comment read.

