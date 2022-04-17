Is Dina Manzo Coming Between Dolores Catania & Teresa Giudice’s Friendship?

Dolores Catania has been close friends with Teresa Giudice for many years. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars almost always get along, and have a lot of shared history.

Given this, it’s not surprising to hear that fans were shocked to learn that Catania didn’t attend Giudice’s engagement party — because she wasn’t invited. The mom-of-two opened up about the decision that Giudice and her fiance Luis Ruelas made during an appearance on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

“I wasn’t invited, not for any reason. But they said they only kind of invited people who they went out together as couples. There may be another reason behind it, however, what I can tell you it was not because of Teresa and I weren’t getting along or anything. Louie really didn’t know me as a couple because I didn’t mingle with them as a boyfriend, girlfriend, you know, I had not gotten to know Louie yet,” Catania told co-hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on the April 11, 2022, podcast.

A few days later, a blind published by Bravo and Cocktails suggested something totally different.

Here’s what you need to know:

An Anonymous Source Blamed Giudice’s Best Friend Dina Manzo for Catania not Getting an Invitation to the Engagement Party

The blind claimed that Dina Manzo was the reason that Catania was forced to sit out of Giudice and Ruelas’ separation. It’s unclear exactly why Manzo doesn’t like Catania — if the rumor is actually true — but it could be because she doesn’t get along with her sister, Caroline Manzo, and Caroline is good friends with Catania.

“She wasn’t at the engagement party because Dina wouldn’t allow [Teresa] to invite her,” the blind read. “Dolores knows too much about her and it scares her. Legit knows all her skeletons. Teresa called Dolores and said sorry I can’t invite u, Dina said no,” the anonymous source continued.

Interestingly, there was a rumor that Giudice was supposed to appear alongside Caroline on a competition show, but Catania was cast instead. The source that spilled the tea to Bravo and Cocktails claimed that this was also Dina’s doing.

“She didn’t want her doing it with Caroline, so Teresa backed out,” the source shared.

Dina Is Thought to Be the Maid of Honor at Giudice’s Upcoming Wedding





Play



Teresa Giudice says Melissa Gorga Won’t be a Bridesmaid | WWHL During the After Show, Teresa Giudice reveals details about her upcoming wedding and says sister-in-law Melissa Gorga will not be a bridesmaid and also talks about her ayahuasca journey. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live'… 2022-03-16T02:38:57Z

On the March 15, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Giudice told Andy Cohen that she was going to have eight bridesmaids at her upcoming wedding.

Although she didn’t say that Catania wouldn’t be among them, she did say that none of her RHONJ castmates would be in her wedding party — and that included her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

During an interview with David Yontef on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Kim DePaola, better known to RHONJ fans as “Kim D.” said that Dina was going to be Giudice’s maid of honor.

“I found out she’s getting married in August, Teresa. She’s getting married in August,” DePaola said. “Dina Manzo is the Maid of Honor,” she added.

Catania will likely be invited to the wedding, but she’s not too upset about not being asked to be a bridesmaid.

“I mean at my age, you think I want to be a bridesmaid?” Catania said on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

READ NEXT: Dolores Catania Spills RHONJ Reunion Tea: It Was the ‘Worst Ever’