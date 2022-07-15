Real Housewives Star’s Boyfriend Undergoes ‘Life-Saving’ Surgery

The boyfriend of a “Real Housewives” star underwent a serious medical procedure that likely saved his life – and he has his new love to thank for getting it done.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania has been dating her new boyfriend, Paul Connell, since last fall after ending her relationship with her ex, Dr. David Principe.

Catania recently revealed that her new boyfriend finally got to the bottom of an ongoing heart issue that he had been suffering from for the past eight years. The Bravo star took her man’s medical situation under her wing and now he’s on the mend.

Dolores Catania’s Boyfriend Was Diagnosed With a Rare Heart Defect That Needed Treatment

Catania gave details on Connell’s life-saving medical procedure that took place in July 2022. In an interview with Page Six, the RHONJ veteran revealed that her man had an irregular heartbeat that was assumed to be atrial fibrillation. After “many trips to the emergency room,” he was recently diagnosed with a rare congenital defect, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, the outlet reported.

In the interview, Catania explained that the “very dangerous syndrome” causes “an extra electrical pathway in the heart” and “a rapid heartbeat, and can be life-threatening if left undiagnosed and untreated.”

“After many years of my Paulie living with this, I’ve finally convinced him to take this to the next level,” Catania told the outlet, crediting a top cardiac electro physiologist for successfully doing the much-needed heart procedure on her beau at Hackensack Hospital in New Jersey.

Connell admitted that he had lived a “poorer quality” life for eight years due to his heart issues and that Dolores “pushed” him to get checked out.

“She took control and I was basically a passenger,” he said of Catania. “Honestly, I would have still been in the shadow of what this does to me if I hadn’t had listened to Dolores and she hadn’t have forced this.”

Dolores Catania Has Been With Her Boyfriend For Less Than a Year But He’s Already Part of the RHONJ Boys’ Club

Catania broke up with Principe sometime over the summer in 2021, according to Us Weekly. She met Connell through a mutual friend. Catania’s Irish beau has yet to appear on RHONJ, but he was mentioned during the season 12 reunion when Catania’s ex-husband Frank compared him to “Toy Story” character Buzz Lightyear.

“Listen, me and Paulie don’t exactly see eye to eye,” Frank Catania revealed to reunion host Andy Cohen. “Paulie, I don’t think understands mine and Dolores’ relationship. Dolores is happy. That’s all that matters to me,” he added.

After Frank dished that dinner plans with Connell fell through and he had yet to meet him in person, his ex told him to “give it some time.”

Since that time, Connell seems to have found a way to fit in with the other RHONJ “husbands.” He recently appeared in a RHONJ calendar that was created for charity. In his calendar photo, Connell wore a shamrock-covered vest as he mixed up Irish drinks at a bar. In the same calendar, Frank Catania wore bunny ears and posed as an Easter bunny.

