Dolores Catania & Caroline Manzo Filming Together in Los Angeles

Caroline Manzo and Dolores Catania spent some time together during a trip to Los Angeles, California, and fans have found themselves wondering why the two women were on the west coast at the same time.

Manzo, who left “The Real Housewives in New Jersey” in 2013, ended up landing her own spinoff. “Manzo’d With Children” aired on Bravo for three seasons, but ended in 2014. Since that time, Manzo has been focused on her family, and hasn’t been involved in any Bravo franchise shows.

A new rumor, however, suggests that Manzo is going to be back on television — with Catania — but it doesn’t look like the supposed filming had anything to do with RHONJ.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Blind Claims Manzo & Catania Were Filming for a New Reality Competition Show

The details surrounding Manzo and Catania’s trip to Los Angeles have been fairly vague. However, the two women did meet up for lunch, and Catania posted about it on her Instagram Stories while she was in Cali.

On March 27, 2022, BravoandCocktails published a blind about why Manzo and Catania were in LA to begin with.

“They were filming a new competition show,” the blind read, without giving any more information.

Neither Manzo nor Catania gave any clues about what they may have been working on, but simply shared that they were together.

“Back home from a quick trip to L.A. where I Met some new friends and spent some time with one of my oldest ones. We are an unlikely pair @dolorescatania but our friendship has stood the test of time,” Manzo captioned a post that included a few pics from the trip.

Catania uploaded a similar post to Instagram, and confirmed that she was filming something by using the video camera emoji in her caption.

“Back in LaLa Land. Nothing like palm trees & good friends,” she wrote.

Many Fans Want Manzo Back on RHONJ

While it seems clear that Manzo wasn’t working on anything RHONJ-related, that didn’t stop fans from commenting on her post and letting her know that they want to see her back on the Bravo franchise.

“Caroline needs to get back on the show! Love these two,” one comment read.

“Love this! Come back to HONJ! You’re the best,” someone else wrote.

“Come back to RHONJ and put the brakes on the Teresa train. She needs to be brought down a few pegs,” a third Instagram user added.

“Miss you on the show!!!! Now I know why I love @dolorescantania she keep good company,” another person commented.

And fans aren’t the only ones who want to see Manzo back on RHONJ. Several of the other Housewives seem to want Manzo back on the show, too.

“I mean, listen, I’m in a much better place with Teresa, like I said, but I think that a lot of people are scared to say anything that rubs her the wrong way. And I think, of all the past cast members, Caroline was particularly not scared of anything or anyone,” Jackie Goldschneider told Hollywood Life’s Chris Rogers on the January 28, 2022 episode of the “Pay Attention Puh-Lease” podcast.

“So, I don’t know how well it would play out for me. I don’t know how she feels about me, but I’d like to see her back,” she added.

“I’d get a big kick out of [Caroline returning]. I think it’d be great,” Margaret Jospehs said on the December 24, 2021, episode of the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast.

“I always just say that the only one [I’d like to see return] — if I had to pick somebody — would be Caroline Manzo,” Melissa Gorga told Hollywood Life in May 2021.

